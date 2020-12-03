COVID-19 'long-hauler' still sick and unemployed

GLENS FALLS — Brionna Burlett of Glens Falls officially recovered from coronavirus in April. And in May, after testing positive again. And in June, after a positive test that was declared to be a false-positive.
But she is still suffering.
After months of tests — for everything from Lyme disease to multiple sclerosis — doctors have decided she is a COVID-19 "long-hauler."
“I worry about is this going to be a long-term problem,” said Burlett, 38. “Before COVID, I was healthy. I had no issues at all.”
Now her feet feel like they are burning. She can’t lift her left arm above her head, and her hand shakes if she tries to use it. Heat triggers the pain in her nerve-endings, so she can’t enjoy a hot shower.
Sometimes the pain is so bad that she can’t sleep at night. She is now wishing she could do things that most people take for granted.
“I’m really hopeful I can resume everyday activities, especially going back to work. Being able to do housework — it’s really hard now,” she said. “Taking a shower. Simple things like that.”
She used to go hiking with her children, as well as working as a nursing home aide, on her feet all day. At age 38, with no pre-existing conditions, she wasn’t overly worried about coronavirus when she caught it in April. She expected to get well and get on with her life.
Now she gets tremors in her legs if she walks a block.
“And it’s painful to even stand for long,” she said. “I was able to do a lot that I can’t do now. It’s very frustrating.”
She caught the virus while working at Glens Falls Center nursing home. After recovering in April, she volunteered to work at the COVID-positive ward at The Pines, another Glens Falls nursing home. She figured that because she had already had the virus, she would be the ideal employee for that ward.
But she tested positive again and her symptoms came roaring back, less than a week after recovery.
Warren County quarantined her a second time. When she recovered, she applied for a job at Glens Falls Hospital. But when the hospital tested her before hiring her, she tested positive again. This time, the county said the test was faulty. But that didn’t help her get the job, for which she had to test negative. And then the nerve pain began.
She made three trips to the Emergency Department for intense pain and, on one terrifying occasion, stroke symptoms after her left side went numb. Her doctor, as well as the Emergency Department physicians, tested her for a multitude of possibilities. Now they are examining whether medication for autoimmune diseases could help. Those have been helping some other people with long-term COVID-related problems. Those patients are called COVID “long-haulers.”
In the meantime, Burlett is still out of work. She applied for temporary disability benefits, but was denied.
”This is frustrating because I feel that being an essential heath care worker who contracted COVID, that the system has failed me,” she said.
She wants to work. But she would need a job in which she did not have to do much standing and did not have to use her left arm much, which are difficult limitations in the health care field.
“I am anxious to get back to work but I know physically it won’t be easy. I am in constant pain from the neuropathy,” she said. “I love my job, I love being a caregiver, it’s a very rewarding job.”
She also wants people to know that if they, too, are experiencing such symptoms, they are not alone.
At first she thought — and doctors told her — that she was just stressed out.
Now doctors know that some people have long-term impacts from the virus.
“These issues are real,” she said. “So little is known now for it. It’s really frustrating to not have a diagnosis … but people have cardiac issues and all kinds of issues.”
