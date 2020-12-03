COVID-19 'long-hauler' still sick and unemployed

In the meantime, Burlett is still out of work. She applied for temporary disability benefits, but was denied.

”This is frustrating because I feel that being an essential heath care worker who contracted COVID, that the system has failed me,” she said.

She wants to work. But she would need a job in which she did not have to do much standing and did not have to use her left arm much, which are difficult limitations in the health care field.

“I am anxious to get back to work but I know physically it won’t be easy. I am in constant pain from the neuropathy,” she said. “I love my job, I love being a caregiver, it’s a very rewarding job.”

She also wants people to know that if they, too, are experiencing such symptoms, they are not alone.

At first she thought — and doctors told her — that she was just stressed out.

Now doctors know that some people have long-term impacts from the virus.

“These issues are real,” she said. “So little is known now for it. It’s really frustrating to not have a diagnosis … but people have cardiac issues and all kinds of issues.”

