COVID-19 has been a challenge for open meetings

“That’s been a concern, not only since COVID, but for a long time,” said Frank Thomas, chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors.

The county has been streaming its meetings live on YouTube and taking public comment through the feed’s comment section, which is monitored throughout the meeting.

Thomas said he has noticed an uptick in attendance during meetings, but said he still has concerns about internet access across the region.

“It is a concern, not only to view the meetings, but for people to do commerce and educate their kids,” he said.

In Washington County, the town of Salem has tried several times to hold Town Board meetings in a virtual format, but has so far been unsuccessful because of the farm town’s spotty internet service.

“It depends on which way the wind blows," Evera Sue Clary, the town’s supervisor, has said. "Quite frankly, the town of Salem is very underserved with broadband, even though they say that everyone can get it.”

In 2015, the state announced the Broadband for All program, which promised to bring internet access into underserviced areas of the state, including Washington County.