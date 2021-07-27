COVID-19 delta variant confirmed in Warren County

The presence of the highly contagious COVID-19 delta variant has been confirmed in Warren County.

Warren County Health Services received confirmation late on Monday that a person diagnosed on July 8 had the delta strain. Health officials had suspected that the variant was present in the region based upon a spike in cases.

“We ask everyone to be very cautious, particularly around those who have traveled out of state and those who aren’t vaccinated,” said Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones said in a news release.

“We continue to recommend that all who are eligible get vaccinated as soon as possible. While we have had some cases involving those who are vaccinated, the data continue to show that the vaccines are effective in reducing COVID transmission and severity of illness,” Jones said.

The county reported five new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with one recovery. There are 40 active cases.

A total of 36 people are suffering from mild illness. Four people have moderate illness. Two are in the hospital and two are outside of the hospital.

One of the new cases involved a resident of a skilled nursing facility that has dealt with a recent outbreak and another an employee of a nursing facility.

