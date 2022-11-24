COVID-19 community level still low in region

Warren County Health Services reported 13 new COVID cases on Thursday, including five home tests.

Nine cases were reported on Wednesday and a total of 93 new cases between Nov. 15 and Nov. 21. Twenty-two of the cases were from home tests.

Hospitalizations increased to nine on Thursday. Glens Falls Hospital reported a total of 20 COVID patients, with one in the ICU on Wednesday.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 4.1% on Thursday.

The next Warren County COVID vaccine booster clinic is scheduled for Tuesday and required registration can be made on the Warren County website.

For the CDC’s most recent “COVID-19 Community Level” update on Nov. 17, Warren County was deemed to have low community levels.

The COVID-19 Community Level is calculated using three pieces of information — how many people with the virus have been admitted into local hospitals in the last week; how many local hospital beds are filled with COVID-19 patients; and how many new COVID-19 cases the county has had in the last week, according to the CDC’s website. The COVID-19 Transmission Level is the rate of new cases in the last 7 days per 100,000 people.

Warren County had high transmission levels as of Nov. 16, according to the CDC website.

Washington County

Washington County’s last COVID update was on Nov. 18, with 37 active COVID cases and three residents in the hospital.

“The CDC’s ‘COVID-19 Community Level’ for Washington County is currently low, our CDC COVID-19 ‘Community Transmission Level’ is currently substantial — we continue to see a steady stream of new cases reported throughout the week and strongly encourage everyone to continue to be vigilant for signs, symptoms and taking the appropriate measures to protect yourself and others from COVID-19,” the county’s last report said.

The substantial level means the county has added at least 50 new cases over the last seven days.

According to statewide data, only five positive tests were confirmed out of the 147 test results reported in the county on Wednesday.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 3.2%.

Statewide

Out of the 52,903 test results reported across the state, 3,709 new COVID cases were identified on Wednesday.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 5.9%.