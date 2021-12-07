COVID-19 claims life of another Warren County resident

Warren County Health Services reported an additional death from the COVID-19 virus on Tuesday.

This individual was in their 70s and lived at home prior to being hospitalized with the virus and passing away. The person was unvaccinated, according to the county report.

Rachel Seeber, chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, expressed her sympathy.

“We are saddened to report another COVID-19 death in our community, and we ask that you please keep the loved ones of our friend and community member in your thoughts and prayers," she said.

Seeber is encouraging residents to take advantage of the reopening of the mass vaccination site at Aviation Mall in Queensbury.

