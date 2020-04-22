COVID-19 cases continue to rise locally

Statewide, 15,593 people are hospitalized, Cuomo said at Wednesday’s news conference. There were 1,366 new hospitalizations on Tuesday and 474 deaths.

All three figures were a decrease from the previous day, but Cuomo warned that the end may not come soon.

“Downstate New York, the curve is on the descent. The question is, how long is that descent?” he said. “But better to be going down than going up, right? Let’s keep that in mind.”

He wants the infection rate to eventually be so low that “an army of tracers” can quickly find and isolate every person who had contact with a person who tests positive. To do that, he needs a reasonably small number of new cases each day.

How long will it take to get to that point? He warned that previous disasters were much longer than this situation.

“It’s been 53 days since this nightmare happened,” he said. “Is it a long time or a short time?”

He noted that World War I was four years and World War II was six years. The 1918 flu epidemic that has been compared to the coronavirus pandemic took two years to resolve.

