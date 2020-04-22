COVID-19 cases continue to rise locally

Protesters in Albany on Wednesday said the state should reopen, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he may allow the North Country or its schools to open earlier than downstate.
But he also said he was watching the infection rate closely, and locally, those statistics do not seem encouraging.
In the last 10 days, six Warren County residents have died, five Saratoga County residents have died, one Washington County resident has died, about 50 nursing home residents have been infected and a cluster of inmates in Essex County have tested positive.
Local officials have begun to prepare for a long siege, organizing homemade mask distribution as summer events begin to get rescheduled.
On Wednesday:
- Warren County reported two more people tested positive, for a total of 107 cases since the outbreak began. Six people are hospitalized, two in critical condition.
- Washington County reported six more people tested positive, for a total of 76 cases in the county. One resident is hospitalized.
- Saratoga County reported 13 new cases, for a total of 290 people testing positive. Twelve residents are hospitalized.
- Essex County reported two more confirmed cases. It has a total of 40 cases, including 14 people diagnosed based on symptoms. Two people are hospitalized, including one inmate.
- Glens Falls Hospital reported that one person died of coronavirus overnight, leaving them with five COVID-10 patients. Saratoga Hospital reported that it had nine coronavirus patients.
Statewide, 15,593 people are hospitalized, Cuomo said at Wednesday’s news conference. There were 1,366 new hospitalizations on Tuesday and 474 deaths.
All three figures were a decrease from the previous day, but Cuomo warned that the end may not come soon.
“Downstate New York, the curve is on the descent. The question is, how long is that descent?” he said. “But better to be going down than going up, right? Let’s keep that in mind.”
He wants the infection rate to eventually be so low that “an army of tracers” can quickly find and isolate every person who had contact with a person who tests positive. To do that, he needs a reasonably small number of new cases each day.
How long will it take to get to that point? He warned that previous disasters were much longer than this situation.
“It’s been 53 days since this nightmare happened,” he said. “Is it a long time or a short time?”
He noted that World War I was four years and World War II was six years. The 1918 flu epidemic that has been compared to the coronavirus pandemic took two years to resolve.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
In this Series
Coronavirus collection: Read the latest updates
-
Irving Tissue donates 280 cases of french fries to local school districts
-
Warren County announces a third death to coronavirus
-
SUNY Adirondack to receive $2.56M from federal stimulus package
- 274 updates
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.