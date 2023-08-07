Plans for the proposed Hoffman Car Wash at the intersection of Glen Road and Weeks Road in Queensbury have hit a legal hurdle as the New York State Supreme Court of Warren County agreed with nearby property owners that the car wash’s right to use an access road had been mistakenly approved during an environmental review of the site.

The court ordered that the site plan be vacated and the planning board get clarification of questions in the Environmental Assessment Form and reconsider the site plan for several issues with use of the access road.

The Queensbury Planning Board and the Zoning Board of Appeals made a mistake when they approved the site plan without questioning the use of the access road owned by Queensbury Holdings LLC, the property next door to the planned car wash, according to the decision. The property was home to the 40 Oak Classic American Grill, which went out of business last month.

The court found that the ZBA failed to comply with state’s environmental quality review, the decision says.

The apartment complexes, Whispering Pines Associates LLC and Robert Gardens North LLC, filed the lawsuit along with Queensbury Holdings.

The original application from August 2021 was revised and resubmitted in October after planning board members had concerns about traffic safety, storm water management, and other issues. There was a question about a resolution made by the board in April 2005 granting the approval of Queensbury Holdings LLC to construct an access road that would connect the car wash property and the 40 Oaks property and the Sweet Road intersection.

Without that interconnecting road, the car wash would use Weeks Road as an access point, which serves as the only entrance and exit for the residents of Whispering Pines and Robert Gardens apartments. In February, Queensbury Holdings told planning board members that the resolution for the connecting road never passed, according meeting minutes.

In the court’s eyes, the petitioners have clearly shown cause for concern with residents of Whispering Pines and Robert North residents being impacted daily by “traffic delays and safety issues resulting from the new car wash.” This is because of Weeks Road being a dead end and residents having no choice but to use the state Route 9 intersection when leaving their homes.

Court documents read that Queensbury Holdings would be in the same boat as residents of Whispering Pines and Robert Gardens North.

Hoffman’s Car Wash has 32 locations either open or pending on their website.

