Court rules that Warren County employee was improperly fired

“The county attorney made the allegations, she appointed the hearing officer. She testified at the hearing and then after the hearing, she made the final decision on determination. That’s a violation of the 14th Amendment, due process,” he said.

He also said that there was insufficient evidence to fire Morgan, and Kissane relied on “suspicions” instead of evidence, and that Morgan had no previous disciplinary problems.

The Appellate Division ruled that Kissane should not have been as involved in the process.

“The record discloses that Kissane initiated the charges against petitioner, appointed the hearing officer and testified as a witness at the hearing. In view of her extensive personal involvement, Kissane should have disqualified herself,” the decision said.

The justices referred the matter back to Warren County for further proceedings.

Luibrand said he was pleased with the decision and his client looked forward to returning to work. He estimated that Morgan is owed over $100,000 in back salary and benefits.

Luibrand said he intends to file a separate federal lawsuit alleging violation of his client’s civil rights under due process.