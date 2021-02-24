Court rules that Warren County employee was improperly fired

An appeals court has annulled a decision by Warren County to fire an employee who officials said wrongly obtained confidential information for personal use.
Ilana “Laney” Morgan was terminated from her job as a paralegal in the county attorney’s office in March 2019.
Morgan had been suspended following accusations that she used her position to obtain information about a property that was being foreclosed upon, so her boyfriend could determine whether he wanted to purchase the property.
County leaders had accused her of using her position to obtain a state environmental report on the former Able Energy property at 10 Industrial Park Road in Warrensburg.
Morgan had allegedly used county time and employees for her research and did not disclose her actions.
She also was accused of incompetence by making an error in the foreclosure process that caused the county to have to settle an unrelated lawsuit.
A hearing officer found sufficient evidence that Morgan was guilty of eight of nine charges and recommended termination.
Morgan’s attorney, Kevin Luibrand, had filed appealed the decision to the state Appellate Division of Supreme Court, alleging that his client was not afforded due process because County Attorney Mary Kissane was heavily involved in the disciplinary process.
“The county attorney made the allegations, she appointed the hearing officer. She testified at the hearing and then after the hearing, she made the final decision on determination. That’s a violation of the 14th Amendment, due process,” he said.
He also said that there was insufficient evidence to fire Morgan, and Kissane relied on “suspicions” instead of evidence, and that Morgan had no previous disciplinary problems.
The Appellate Division ruled that Kissane should not have been as involved in the process.
“The record discloses that Kissane initiated the charges against petitioner, appointed the hearing officer and testified as a witness at the hearing. In view of her extensive personal involvement, Kissane should have disqualified herself,” the decision said.
The justices referred the matter back to Warren County for further proceedings.
Luibrand said he was pleased with the decision and his client looked forward to returning to work. He estimated that Morgan is owed over $100,000 in back salary and benefits.
Luibrand said he intends to file a separate federal lawsuit alleging violation of his client’s civil rights under due process.
County Administrator Ryan Moore said the Warren County Board of Supervisors will review the decision with its counsel and determine the next steps.
“The Appellate Division did not reinstate the petitioner and did not comment on the propriety of the conduct that led to her termination. The Board of Supervisors will review this decision with counsel and determine the county’s next steps,” he said in an email.
Kissane declined to comment on the matter.
