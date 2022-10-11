Court papers detail origin and aftermath of Hudson Falls fire

HUDSON FALLS — The Hudson Falls man accused of intentionally setting fire on Oct. 3 to the Maple Street apartment building he lived in recklessly flicked a match while lighting a cigarette, which caused a spark to land on a pillow, according to the felony complaint on file in Kingsbury Town Court.

Peter J. Lemery, 47, will be arraigned Wednesday morning in Town Court on felony charges of first-degree reckless endangerment and second-degree arson.

Lemery has been held without bail in Washington County Jail since his arrest on Oct. 4.

The fire grew to nearly 6 feet in height, posing an immediate risk of the fire spreading within the apartment building and creating a grave risk of death to neighboring tenants, according to court documents.

Lemery fled from the residence on foot and walked to the city of Glens Falls without notifying emergency services or attempting to warn neighboring residents in the apartment building, according to court documents.

The fire destroyed the apartment complex, which was once a hotel built in the 1880s, and displaced 15 people from seven families. The building was torn down Oct. 4.

In his signed voluntary statement, Lemery notes that he was sitting at his wooden dining room table and wanted to smoke a cigarette he had rolled himself.

“I flicked a match to light the cigarette and it sparked onto a light blue colored pillow with a diamond design and the pillow caught on fire,” Lemery said in his statement.

Lemery said he grabbed a fire extinguisher and tried to put the fire out but the extinguisher was empty, the statement says, adding that he grabbed his two cellphones, but neither would turn on.

“I was scared, because the flame was growing tall as me and I’m 6 foot tall,” Lemery said in the statement.

Lemery stated that he walked to Glens Falls because he was looking for the Code Blue shelter, but couldn’t find it. He then walked to Glens Falls Hospital to ask them where to find Code Blue.

“The hospital staff asked me to sit down and I asked about five people who walked by, but nobody knew,” Lemery said in the statement.

He walked outside the hospital and “bumped into” the police, according to the statement.