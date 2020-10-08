Court: Lake George school board violated Open Meetings Law; No damages awarded

LAKE GEORGE — A court has ruled that the Lake George Board of Education violated the Open Meetings Law when it met behind closed doors to decide to eliminate the assistant principal at the junior-senior high school, but did not award the plaintiffs any damages.

The lawsuit was filed in state Supreme Court of Warren County in 2018, after the board voted to cut the job of Cody Conley and create a new position of interim director of curriculum. Discussions occurred in January 2018 in executive session, but the board did not vote to eliminate the position until that March.

“It is obvious that the board members and the superintendent would have benefited by having a more comprehensive knowledge and understanding of what the Open Meetings Law required, but that fact standing alone does not warrant the relief the petitioners seek,” the court wrote.

Conley has since found a new job as a vice principal in the Saratoga Springs City School District.

Superintendent Lynne Rutnik released a statement saying that the court said there was no evidence that the violation was the product of any “conscious or malicious or deliberate effort by the board.”

“This decision presents an opportunity for the Lake George Central School District Board of Education and superintendent to reflect and remain committed to fostering collaboration and unity with our district and community. We continue to be attuned to Open Meetings Law and transparency,” the statement said. “The Board of Education and superintendent look forward to moving forward with positivity and a renewed focus on our shared mission, vision, values, and goals of the district.”

