Court hearing on Futia scheduled for August

LAKE GEORGE — The motorcyclist accused of killing two pedestrians after crashing into them on the Warren County Bikeway is due back in court on Aug. 13.

Anthony J. Futia, 33, of Albany, was indicted Tuesday on 13 charges, including aggravated vehicular homicide, in connection with the June 12 motorcycle crash in Lake George that took the lives of 8-year-old Quinton Delgadillo, a third grader at Lake George Elementary School, and 38-year-old James Persons.

The hearing is set for Aug. 13 at 9:30 a.m. at Warren County Court, according to Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone. The top count of the indictment is punishable by up to 8-1/3 to 25 years in state prison.

Futia appeared virtually before Warren County Court Judge Robert Smith on Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to the indictment. He was placed in the custody of Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Futia is still at Albany Medical Center after suffering life-threatening injuries during the June incident.

Undersheriff Terry Comeau said that there are two Warren County sheriff’s officers keeping watch of Futia for 24-hour shifts.

A grand jury also indicted Futia on lesser felony charges of second-degree manslaughter, aggravated vehicular assault and second-degree assault, as well as the misdemeanors of driving while intoxicated, driving while ability impaired by the combined influence of alcohol and any drug or drugs, reckless driving and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

The charges stem from an afternoon incident in which Futia is accused of driving a motorcycle onto the Warren County Bikeway, striking a group of six pedestrians on the bike path near Bloody Pond Road.

Also injured in the crash was Delgadillo’s mother, 30-year-old Jasmine Luellen of Lake George. She was in Albany Medical Center for a week.

Futia is represented by the Warren County Public Defender’s Office.