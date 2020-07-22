Court grants temporary injunction, preventing enforcement of Glens Falls protest law

GLENS FALLS — A federal judge on Wednesday granted an injunction in a lawsuit filed against the city over an ordinance requiring demonstration permits, temporarily blocking parts of the law from being enforced until a decision on the case is handed down.
U.S. District Judge Lawrence Kahn, in a 50-page ruling, said parts of City Code Section 87 are broad and found that plaintiffs in the case have “shown a likelihood for success in their First Amendment challenge.”
The law requires any large demonstration, or “pre-planned gatherings” of 25 or more, within the city to first acquire a permit and provides a window of up to 28 days for the city to either grant or deny the permit, so long as written notice is provided.
In his ruling, Kahn dismissed the city’s argument that American Patriots Express, the group suing the city over the law, had no standing to bring litigation against the city, and ruled that similar legislation upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court differs from that of Section 87.
The injunction prevents the city from enforcing any aspects of the law pertaining to the permitting process as well as a ban on signs. Other parts of the law, including a ban on fireworks, remain in place.
Kahn also ruled that a “politically biased” government official could potentially use the law’s 28-day window to grant or deny a demonstration permit to “hinder an applicants political activism” undetected and without justification.
“A politically biased Glens Falls government employee could, entirely undetected, hinder an applicant’s political activism by unnecessarily delaying an application for up to 28 days, without justifying this decision by reference to any statutory standards,” Kahn wrote.
Members of American Patriots Express, or APEX, support the views of President Donald Trump.
The ruling is a setback for the city, which moved to dismiss the case outright earlier this month on similar grounds.
“In a commanding decision using unassailable logic, Judge Kahn has told the city that its law likely violates the First Amendment. Glens Falls has learned the hard way that Americans don’t need the City’s permission to assemble and to speak,” Thomas Marcelle, a lawyer representing the group, said in an emailed statement.
The group’s founders, David Vanscoy and Florence Sherman, as well as an unnamed 17-year-old woman from Warren County, are also plaintiffs in the case.
“The American Patriot Express hopes that the City now comes to its senses and admits that it is wrong, rather than keep; litigating and racking up legal fees that the taxpayers will have to pay,” Marcelle added.
Lawyers representing the city, as well as Mayor Dan Hall, Police Chief Anthony Lydon and City Clerk Robert Curtis, could not be reached for comment Wednesday night.
Similar but different
In previous court filings, the city argued the Supreme Court paved the way for Section 87 nearly two decades ago when it handed down a unanimous ruling in a case pertaining to a similar law involving the Chicago Park District.
The Chicago law, the city argued, has language that mirrors that of Section 87, particularly a provision that allowed demonstration permits to be issued in up to 28 days upon written request.
Section 87 allows the city clerk up to 14 days to issue a demonstration permit, with up to an additional 14 days upon written notice to the applicant.
The court didn’t dispute the similarities between the two laws, but ruled that unlike Section 87, the Chicago law only pertains to the city’s park system, not the entire municipality.
“The Chicago ordinance, however, applied only to Chicago’s park system, while Section 87 applies to all outdoor public property within city limits,” the court ruled.
Spontaneous or pre-planned?
In their June 16 lawsuit, APEX alleged their First Amendment rights have been “chilled” since the Common Council adopted Section 87 in February. The group said it feared being fined by the city for violating Section 87.
Many of their demonstrations, the group claims, are put together at the last minute in response to other rallies, and a firm number of attendees is unknown because people often show up unannounced or stop when passing by.
The city, however, pointed out that APEX has never been denied a permit since the law passed, and argued the nature of the group’s demonstrations are considered “spontaneous,” making the group exempt from being reprimanded under the law.
Section 87 only applies to demonstrations that are “pre-planned,” but does not define what that means exactly.
The city has pointed to a Black Lives Matter rally held at Centennial Circle attended by more than 300 people on May 31 where no citations were issued because of the impromptu nature of the demonstration.
But the law’s failure to define “spontaneous” makes the argument a moot point, the court ruled.
“If ‘spontaneous’ demonstrations were so explicitly defined in Section 87, defendants might convincingly maintain the plaintiff past protest would have been exempt, but it is not,” Kahn wrote in his ruling.
Permitting process
Section 87 allows the city clerk up to 14 days to issue a demonstration permit, but an additional 14 days can be given so long as written notice is given to the applicant.
The city has said the language is designed to allow coordination between departments to allocate resources necessary to maintain order.
But since the law applies to the entire city and not just a specific area, the court found the extended waiting period “is likely invalid” because it limits the public’s ability to “speak their mind on urgent matters.”
“Under the First Amendment, prospective protesters who wish to speak their mind on urgent matters must have ample alternative avenues for expression within the town of Glens Falls,” Kahn wrote in his decision.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
