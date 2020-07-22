Court grants temporary injunction, preventing enforcement of Glens Falls protest law

The city, however, pointed out that APEX has never been denied a permit since the law passed, and argued the nature of the group’s demonstrations are considered “spontaneous,” making the group exempt from being reprimanded under the law.

Section 87 only applies to demonstrations that are “pre-planned,” but does not define what that means exactly.

The city has pointed to a Black Lives Matter rally held at Centennial Circle attended by more than 300 people on May 31 where no citations were issued because of the impromptu nature of the demonstration.

But the law’s failure to define “spontaneous” makes the argument a moot point, the court ruled.

“If ‘spontaneous’ demonstrations were so explicitly defined in Section 87, defendants might convincingly maintain the plaintiff past protest would have been exempt, but it is not,” Kahn wrote in his ruling.

Permitting process

Section 87 allows the city clerk up to 14 days to issue a demonstration permit, but an additional 14 days can be given so long as written notice is given to the applicant.

The city has said the language is designed to allow coordination between departments to allocate resources necessary to maintain order.