The state Department of Environmental Conservation is a step closer to building a snowmobile connector trail from Indian Lake to Minerva, after New York's high court ruled in its favor on Tuesday.
Environmental groups challenged the DEC's decision to allow a trail on what is known as Chain Lakes Road South, which is in the Essex Chain Lakes Complex, because they believe it is protected from motorized use under the state's Wild, Scenic and Recreational Rivers System Act.
But the DEC has argued that opening recreational activities to the public on the pre-existing road will not alter or expand its existing uses, an exception to the law. The road and area was once owned by Finch, Pruyn & Co. and used for its logging activities and for employee and friends' own recreational use.
The New York State Court of Appeals agreed with the DEC on Tuesday, in a 4-3 vote.
It is a win for area town and village officials, including members of the Adirondack Park Local Government Review Board, who have said the connector trail will bring more recreation and economic prosperity to their communities.
"Snowmobiling is the lifeblood of the winter economy of the region enabling local businesses to stay open during the long winter months," the Review Board said in a press release.
The court decision could impact a pending matter in state Supreme Court in Warren County where environmental groups are seeking to halt DEC's construction of a snowmobile bridge over the Cedar River. The connector trail would eventually lead to the proposed bridge and finalize the link between Minerva and Indian Lake.
Judge Robert Mueller has not yet made a decision on that case, though earlier this month he had granted a preliminary injunction and stay on the DEC's building of the bridge. He had said he was waiting for this latest Court of Appeals decision.
David Gibson, managing partner of Adirondack Wild, one of the groups in the lawsuit, said the current status of the bridge case had not changed as of Wednesday.
He was disappointed, he added, about the Court of Appeals decision on Tuesday.
"It was a close vote," Gibson said. "This is a legislatively designated set of rivers, and if there is ambiguity in the law and the courts are having trouble coming to a clear decision, then maybe the Legislature needs to take a harder look at the Rivers Act and clarify."
In a statement to The Post-Star, the DEC said the Court of Appeal's decision was "critical" "toward the development of a community connector between Indian Lake and Minerva and "validated DEC's due diligence."
In her decision, Chief Justice Janet DiFiore said state agencies have always had to balance protecting "the pristine vistas" of the Adirondacks with "ensuring appropriate access to remote areas for visitors."
She pointed to the road's history with Finch Pruyn, including how the company had a crew responsible for maintaining roads, improve "Chain Lakes Road (South) to make it more passable," and that snowmobile use had been documented there since the 1960s.
Ron Moore, chairman of the Local Government Review Board, said he was thrilled with the Court of Appeals's decision, in a news release. The road, which would be open to the public for snowmobiling and for fall hunting season, "provides a critical link for the multi-use community connector trails linking the five towns of North Hudson, Minerva, Indian Lake, Long Lake and Newcomb."
"I can't thank DEC enough for creating the Chain Lakes Road plan for snowmobile and hunting season use," added Indian Lake Supervisor Brian Wells, in a release. "I also appreciate the support of all the local residents and groups that rallied to help defend the plan."
Judges Eugene Fahey and Rowan Wilson wrote dissenting opinions with Wilson highlighting that the court majority "whizzes past several increasingly emphatic legislative 'no snowmobiling' commands."
Fahey called DEC's conclusion that use of the road would not expand after being opened to the public "bewildering" and said DEC did not provide any proof of that.
The larger goal of preserving the Adirondacks cannot be achieved when there are competing economic and recreational interests, Fahey said.
"This larger goal can only be accomplished if we have the courage to say no," his opinion read. "As we act in small matters so shall we act in large. This decision is a relatively small matter. It represents a large compromise to our unique heritage."
