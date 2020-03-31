Couple starts popular Facebook group focusing on remote teaching challenges

Teachers can post questions and receive immediate answers or suggestions. In this uncertain time, it’s a good place to find ideas and answers, and Kevin, and everyone is willing to help.

“I think all teachers are in the same boat right now,” he said. “We have to provide resources through technology, and what are the best ways to do that?”

People share memes on the Facebook page as well, which adds humor to the group, Kerri said.

“That is definitely something that makes our page fun,” she said. “I think all teachers are kind of stressed right now with doing online instruction and trying to learn all these different things to make it work, that when you see those memes come up, it kind of breaks that moment and makes you laugh.”

The Brunos expect the group will continue to generate ideas even when schools open back up. They do find themselves on their phones more often, they admit.

“It feels like a staff lounge almost,” Kerri said. “You’re communicating with teachers next to you on ideas that they have, resources that they’re using, does it work, does it not work? So you’re really getting to talk one on one with another teacher, but it happens to be somebody across the state or maybe across the country.”

Gretta Hochsprung writes hometown news. You can reach her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or 518-742-3206.

Love 4 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.