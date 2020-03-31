Couple starts popular Facebook group focusing on remote teaching challenges

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — When area schools closed, Kevin and Kerri Bruno wondered how they were going to both teach from their South Glens Falls home while helping their kids learn from home at the same time.
Kerri Bruno, who teaches cosmetology at the Myers Center for BOCES, was finding a lot of helpful ideas on Facebook.
“I was seeing what people were posting on my own personal Facebook page,” Kerri Bruno said. “All these different ideas, but I was losing track of them.”
Kerri and her husband, Kevin, who teaches ELA to seniors at Corinth High School, decided to start a Facebook group geared directly to teachers who are trying to teach remotely since the coronavirus pandemic forced the closure of schools across the country.
The group, appropriately called “Teaching Through the 2020 Pandemic,” now has more than 53,000 members, and is still growing by the day.
Kerri first invited her two sisters — who teach in Fort Edward and Whitehall — to join the group. Then they invited their friends and co-workers. The group has grown by 5,000 to 7,000 members a day. After just one week in existence, the group already had 18,000 members, Kevin said.
It has now gone international.
“We have a teacher from every state right now, and then we have someone from Germany and China and Japan and Australia,” Kevin Bruno said. “It's definitely gotten out there, which is pretty interesting. Obviously, we were shocked.”
Teachers can post questions and receive immediate answers or suggestions. In this uncertain time, it’s a good place to find ideas and answers, and Kevin, and everyone is willing to help.
“I think all teachers are in the same boat right now,” he said. “We have to provide resources through technology, and what are the best ways to do that?”
People share memes on the Facebook page as well, which adds humor to the group, Kerri said.
“That is definitely something that makes our page fun,” she said. “I think all teachers are kind of stressed right now with doing online instruction and trying to learn all these different things to make it work, that when you see those memes come up, it kind of breaks that moment and makes you laugh.”
The Brunos expect the group will continue to generate ideas even when schools open back up. They do find themselves on their phones more often, they admit.
“It feels like a staff lounge almost,” Kerri said. “You’re communicating with teachers next to you on ideas that they have, resources that they’re using, does it work, does it not work? So you’re really getting to talk one on one with another teacher, but it happens to be somebody across the state or maybe across the country.”
Gretta Hochsprung writes hometown news. You can reach her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or 518-742-3206.
