Couple pleads guilty for Great Escape bathroom videotaping

QUEENSBURY — The former local woman who used a tiny camera to videotape people using a bathroom at Great Escape amusement park last summer pleaded guilty to a felony Friday, agreeing to serve up to 6 years in state prison.
Valerie N. Hewitt pleaded guilty to promoting a sexual performance by a child for using a camera in a family bathroom at the Queensbury park last July 7. Eight people, including two young children, were videotaped.
She had rejected a plea offer last week, but after Warren County prosecutors agreed to amend the offer so that it had a lower possible minimum sentence, she pleaded guilty.
Under the terms of the plea agreement, Warren County Judge John Hall agreed to sentence her to a minimum of 6 months in Warren County Jail, followed by 10 years on probation, up to a maximum of 2 to 6 years in state prison.
Her plea came days after her estranged husband, James C. Hewitt, 31, pleaded guilty to the same felony charge. The 31-year-old Watervliet resident faces a sentencing range that includes a minimum of 1 to 3 years in state prison and a maximum of 2 to 6.
Mrs. Hewitt's lawyer, Kurt Haas, told Hall that she has suffered from mental health issues. He declined to discuss her case further after her plea.
The couple were arrested last October after Mrs. Hewitt came forward to police in Watervliet when she split up with her husband to tell of numerous incidents of videotaping at public bathrooms.
She told police that she videotaped at Great Escape and bathrooms in several stores in the Capital Region at the behest of her husband.
Charges are pending against the couple in Albany County as well, but they have not been charged in any other jurisdictions.
Warren County sheriff's officers said Mrs. Hewitt taped in the the bathroom at the amusement park's Dare Devil Dive attraction, but police have been unable to identify the victims. There was no indication the videos were shared online or elsewhere.
Mrs. Hewitt, 29, of Middleville, Herkimer County, is to be sentenced April 15, while Mr. Hewitt is due back in court for sentencing April 1.
Both are free, pending sentencing.
Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com