Couple pleads guilty for Great Escape bathroom videotaping

QUEENSBURY — The former local woman who used a tiny camera to videotape people using a bathroom at Great Escape amusement park last summer pleaded guilty to a felony Friday, agreeing to serve up to 6 years in state prison.

Valerie N. Hewitt pleaded guilty to promoting a sexual performance by a child for using a camera in a family bathroom at the Queensbury park last July 7. Eight people, including two young children, were videotaped.

She had rejected a plea offer last week, but after Warren County prosecutors agreed to amend the offer so that it had a lower possible minimum sentence, she pleaded guilty.

Under the terms of the plea agreement, Warren County Judge John Hall agreed to sentence her to a minimum of 6 months in Warren County Jail, followed by 10 years on probation, up to a maximum of 2 to 6 years in state prison.

Her plea came days after her estranged husband, James C. Hewitt, 31, pleaded guilty to the same felony charge. The 31-year-old Watervliet resident faces a sentencing range that includes a minimum of 1 to 3 years in state prison and a maximum of 2 to 6.

Mrs. Hewitt's lawyer, Kurt Haas, told Hall that she has suffered from mental health issues. He declined to discuss her case further after her plea.

