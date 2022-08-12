County's Summer Youth Employment Program honors participants

GLENS FALLS — More than developing skills and finding future employment, youths through the Warren County Summer Youth Employment Program also have an opportunity to build long-lasting relationships.

“It’s not just about employment,” said Liza Ochsendorf, county director of employment and training.

“Many of them start off shy and nervous, and then by the end of the program they’re more confident. Not only do they have more technical work skills, but also more social skills,” Ochsendorf said during the program’s annual awards ceremony and picnic Friday at East Field.

The eight-week county program, which started 27 years ago, provides jobs for youths between the ages of 14 and 20 throughout Warren County.

A handful of participants were acknowledged and were given awards for punctuality, work ethic, behavior and attitude.

This year’s roster saw about 29 youths who were paired with a variety of employers, including nonprofit organizations, private businesses and municipalities.

Ochsendorf said the program had 20 employers this year, which is an increase from previous years.

The county pays the youths $15 per hour, which means the respective employers do not have to put them on the payroll — an incentive for the worksite.

Kids receive a Warren County employer number and, in some cases, they are rehired by the county further down the road as working adults.

This goes for other worksites as well. If youths form a good relationship during the program, they are later hired as regular employees.

Out of the 20 employers, about half of them have participated before, including Fort William Henry Hotel and Conference Center in Lake George.

Warren County Youth Counselor Jill Metcalfe said that the county was allocated $112,062 for the program this year, about the same as last year’s.

Altogether, there were 49 youth applicants, five of who were not income eligible. Out of the remaining 44, there were 33 who followed through with their application process, and four dropped out later.

Even those who dropped out were acknowledged at the annual picnic on Friday.

Ochsendorf cited restaurant work being too difficult as one of the reasons for why one of them dropped out.

A youth who participated in the program, Daniel Mulligan, spent six weeks working at the Open Door Mission in Glens Falls and found a friend in Jerry Squires, who works at the mission.

Not only was Squires the supervisor for Mulligan, he also became his mentor.

“We developed a great relationship over the time he was there. When he comes in he always looks for me immediately. He couldn’t find me one time — he had an anxiety attack and left,” Squires said.

The two hit it off so well that Squires will partner with Mulligan in the Big Brothers Big Sisters program.

Squires said that he was considering participating in the program for a while but had procrastinated on the application process.

He then found out that Mulligan was on the waiting list for the program for over a year.

Their meeting ultimately turned out to be serendipitous.