County will auction properties

QUEENSBURY — The Warren County Real Property Tax Services Office will hold a live public auction of tax-foreclosed property on Oct. 16 at the county courthouse, 1340 state Route 9, with registration at 9 a.m. and the auction starting at 10 a.m.

Nearly 30 parcels will be up for auction. Among them are single- and multi-family homes, commercial property and vacant lots.

Tax-defaulted property auctions help the county recoup lost tax revenues needed for public services and return property to a revenue-generating status.

In addition to the tax-foreclosed properties, the county is selling a piece of surplus real estate known at 275 Bay Road, Queensbury. Information on that property can be seen at the auctions international website.

For further information and links to the full tax foreclosure property information booklets, including detailed descriptions and photographs of each item, visit the auctions international site.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0