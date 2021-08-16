County to pay more for land seized in abandoned airport runway extension project

QUEENSBURY — Warren County is planning to pay nearly $200,000 more to a landowner for property seized through eminent domain for the since-abandoned project to extend the airport runway.

Last Thursday, the county’s Executive Committee approved a resolution to award Forest Enterprises Management Inc. another $193,042 for a 3.86-acre parcel of land and rights to fly over 81 acres of property between the airport and Quaker Road. The matter will head to the full Board of Supervisors on Friday.

The land was needed for a “runway protection zone” as part of the county’s project to extend the main airport runway by 1,000 feet. The Federal Aviation Administration scrapped the project in May 2019, saying it was not needed.

The county initially paid $327,000 to Forest Enterprises. Its owner, Victor Macri, filed a lawsuit in state Supreme Court of Warren County, which valued the property at $297,000. Macri appealed to the state Court of Appeals, which in April 2020 came up with a new formula for appraising the property and set its value at $520,000.

Warren County decided not to appeal the ruling.