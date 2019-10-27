Warren County's tentative budget includes new positions to help the county's criminal justice system adjust to new laws that take effect next year, but county supervisors held off Tuesday on formal action protesting the controversial changes.
The budget, which county supervisors are scheduled to fully review on Nov. 1, adds two new positions each in the county District Attorney's Office and Sheriff's Office to deal with new requirements in criminal cases. That will add an additional $100,000 in salaries for the Sheriff's Office and $96,000 for the district attorney's office, plus fringe benefit costs.
Police and prosecutors will have to turn over evidence to counsel for defendants far more quickly starting Jan. 1, long before trial is scheduled or even contemplated, which will create additional layers of work that haven't existed.
Police agencies and prosecutors around the state have bumped up staff to deal with the new duties. In Warren County, that mean's a new sheriff's sergeant and communications officer, while the district attorney's office will add a new prosecutor and clerk.
The new spending will be counteracted by some degree by anticipated lower overtime expenses at the county jail, since it will be holding fewer inmates. The county is putting aside $150,000 less next year for jail overtime.
While the changes will still likely increase costs for counties, changes to the state's bail laws that will result in dramatically more accused criminals being out of jail before trial have led to safety concerns among law enforcement representatives around the state. Judges will not be able to set bail in many cases, even homicides, home burglaries and other serious crimes.
Warren County supervisors have criticized the changes after hearing from District Attorney Jason Carusone, Sheriff Bud York and sheriff's Maj. James LaFarr, the county's incoming sheriff.
On Tuesday, the county board's Criminal Justice & Public Safety Committee also heard from county Public Defender Marcy Flores, who said the bail changes will ensure that defendant rights will no longer be "neglected" as they have been. She said many defendants can't help their defense lawyers from jail, and plead guilty to get out of jail.
You have free articles remaining.
She said 62 percent of the people in Warren County Jail last year were "unsentenced."
Other defense lawyers in the region have taken a similar position, that the changes will allow for fairer prosecutions as documents are turned over more quickly.
Carusone, York and LaFarr, though, echoed their concerns about the public safety and budget issues they believe the bail changes will cause.
LaFarr said he believes organized shoplifting rings targeting stores in the county, as suspects will quickly learn they will not be jailed in most cases, no matter their criminal history.
Carusone said the law changes will not let judges take into account a person's criminal history in many cases.
"What if a person has been arrested 15 times? Shouldn't a judge be able to look at that differently? Not in 2020," Carusone said.
The county committee did not take any action to contact the state about the changes, opting to research the issue further and discuss what other counties are doing about it through New York Association of Counties.
The new employees that are to be hired are part of the 2020 county budget, which will be finalized next month.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.