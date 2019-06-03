QUEENSBURY — Warren County is going to get more revenue from its buildings on a former Superfund site on Lower Warren Street, but some county leaders are not happy with the way that more space was freed up at the complex for its tenant.
The county plans to move vehicles owned by the Office of Emergency Services out of one of the buildings, a year or so after spending an estimated $100,000 on renovations so that the vehicles could be housed there. Some have already been moved out and put back on county property at the county Municipal Center.
Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Doug Beaty, chairman of the county Board of Supervisors Facilities Committee, said the board should reconsider an idea that was shelved several years ago — to build a structure on county property for the emergency equipment. Using county labor, a pole barn could be put up for $40,000 or so to get the equipment, which includes a command vehicle and trailers used to respond to hazardous materials spills, out of the elements, Beaty said.
Moving the equipment out of the county-owned buildings at the complex where D & G Recycling operates would result in more revenue coming in for rent there, which would fund the building project, Beaty explained. The Facilities Committee agreed to a new contract with D & G under which the company would pay $6,500 a month for expanded space, compared to $4,000 a month charged currently.
Stony Creek Supervisor Frank Thomas, the county's budget officer, questioned why the emergency vehicles had to be moved so soon after renovations were done specifically for the vehicles. Supervisors later learned that dust on the property from the recycling operation was a problem for some of the equipment.
"This is like deja vu," he said of the discussion about where to house the materials.
The county had received a state directive to get the state-funded equipment out of the weather., which resulted in a decision not to build a structure on county property but to instead use existing county-owned space.
Chester Supervisor Craig Leggett, chairman of the county's Criminal Justice & Public Safety Committee, which oversees the Office of Emergency Services, said the price of the renovations grew as more work was needed to bring the building up to code for the emergency equipment.
"All of those expenses were necessary. Those vehicles needed to be housed," Leggett said.
The building also needs a new roof, at a cost of $120,000 or so.
Glens Falls 4th Ward Supervisor William Loeb suggested the county renew an effort to see if the building will sell, as D & G Recycling ownership has indicated a desire to buy the property.
"I still say we should sell it and then the headache is gone for us," Loeb said.
