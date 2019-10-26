HARTFORD — When the bidding palls, the auctioneer teases a bit.
"This is a house, you can't even buy a Pinto for this."
"I can see you sitting on the porch tomorrow."
"$2,500."
"2,750."
"$3,200 sold to No. 401."
And so bidder No. 401 purchased a 4.6-acre property off Old Route 4 in Fort Ann, valued at $23,800, during the Washington County live public real estate auction at the Hartford Volunteer Fire Co., Route 40, on Saturday.
Prospective bidders started registering at 8 a.m., and two hours later, auctioneer Russ Scherrer got things rolling with a 2,332-square-foot farmhouse built in 1900.
The home is situated on 314.8 acres along Route 197 in the Town of Argyle. It is valued at $340,200. It sold on Saturday for $230,000 to a local dairy farmer who had been leasing the land for farming before the owners died.
According to County Treasurer Al Nolette, $40,000 in delinquent taxes was owed on the property.
And the bids just kept coming from raised and numbered paddle holders scattered throughout a packed, standing room only crowd of more than 250. In less than 30 minutes, the county was already inching toward half a million, with $391,500 already committed on a handful of properties.
While nearly 90 properties were removed from the original foreclosure listing because the delinquent taxes were paid, about 40 remained on Saturday.
You have free articles remaining.
When the auctioneer started bidding on a Fort Ann seasonal property on Sly Pond Road with $20,000, the crowd laughed.
"Are we buying all of Fort Ann," someone yelled.
Another Fort Ann property on Pavilion Way, valued at $134,000, went to the highest bidder for $8,000. Another, on Hadlock Pond Road, went for $84,000, valued at $130,000.
The auctioneer reminded bidders to pay their bills.
"Don't forget your deposits," he said.
High bidders were required to pay 20 percent of the total bid deposit on Saturday.
All bids are subject to acceptance by the Board of Supervisors, and once approved, the full payment is due in certified or cashier’s check, or cash.
If a successful bidder owes delinquent taxes on another property in the county, their bid will be rejected and their deposit forfeited to the county.
As the morning progressed, bidders' paddles rose and fell, and as some left, others quickly filled in random seats.
The Hartford Volunteer Fire Co. and the Hartford Volunteer Fire Co. Auxiliary had the kitchen going since registration began, offering breakfast, coffee all day and hamburgers and loaded hot dogs for lunch.
This is the first year the county real estate tax auction was held at the Hartford fire hall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.