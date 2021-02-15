County supervisors worry about overlap of Americade and Adirondack Balloon Festival

QUEENSBURY — Warren County officials want to speak with the organizer of Americade to ask why he scheduled the event so close to the start of the Adirondack Balloon Festival and whether he is open to moving it.
Last month, Americade founder Christian Dutcher announced he was moving the annual motorcycle rally from its normal June time period to the week of Sept. 21-25. The 2020 event was canceled entirely because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year's event would overlap with the Adirondack Balloon Festival — also not held last year — which is scheduled for Sept. 23-26.
Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Geraghty said he had inquired about whether Americade could be moved.
“At this point, he doesn’t feel he can. He can’t go any later than September because people won’t want to ride,” Geraghty said at last week’s Board of Supervisors Executive Committee meeting.
Geraghty said Dutcher informed him that 15 motorcycle rallies are scheduled in the country, beginning March 3.
Geraghty said he tried to look at what else is happening in the county on different weekends. Dutcher would prefer to hold the event in June, but it was moved because of the uncertainty of the pandemic, he said.
Hotel rooms may be scarce if both Americade and the Adirondack Balloon Festival are held on the same weekend, Geraghty said.
Lake George Supervisor Dennis Dickinson said he believes rooms will be available.
“I think people that come to Americade would enjoy the balloon festival. It would be a nice ride over there. I think it’s well worth the shot,” he said.
Dickinson said this would be a one-year change.
Geraghty said Dutcher cannot go two years without hosting the event.
“We probably won’t see the crowds that you normally would,” Geraghty said. “I think we need to support him as much as we can.”
Geraghty has invited Dutcher to the Tourism Committee meeting on Feb. 22 at 2 p.m.
“He’s willing to work with us in any way possible,” he said.
Contacted Monday, Dutcher said he believes a large-scale event would not be allowed in June or July. He did not want to hold it during the peak of the region’s tourist season in August. That left September.
Some venues he typically uses are tied up for the first weekend in September, Dutcher said. The second weekend conflicts with the Adirondack Nationals car show in Lake George. The third weekend is the same time as a big motorcycle event in Ocean City, Maryland.
“That puts me into the last weekend of September, unless I go into October,” he said. “Psychologically, motorcyclists are putting their bikes away in September, early October.”
Shows are already starting to move to west and south by that point, he said.
Dutcher said he has spoken to officials at the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce, who told him that lodging establishments are only about 55% occupied on the Saturday of the balloon festival.
“It seems like the prevailing thought of the hospitality community is they can handle both,” he said.
He is tweaking Americade to reduce the amount of law enforcement presence required for traffic control, because the balloon festival also requires a substantial number of police officers. He is changing the routes of the guided rides to reduce the number of officers required at various locations and is eliminating a charity ride.
Dutcher said the week of Sept. 21-25 is the best option.
“For me, it was that weekend or no Americade 2021. While that would be bad enough; given that we had to cancel Americade 2020, it would be very, very bad,” he said.
