County supervisors worry about overlap of Americade and Adirondack Balloon Festival

Lake George Supervisor Dennis Dickinson said he believes rooms will be available.

“I think people that come to Americade would enjoy the balloon festival. It would be a nice ride over there. I think it’s well worth the shot,” he said.

Dickinson said this would be a one-year change.

Geraghty said Dutcher cannot go two years without hosting the event.

“We probably won’t see the crowds that you normally would,” Geraghty said. “I think we need to support him as much as we can.”

Geraghty has invited Dutcher to the Tourism Committee meeting on Feb. 22 at 2 p.m.

“He’s willing to work with us in any way possible,” he said.

Contacted Monday, Dutcher said he believes a large-scale event would not be allowed in June or July. He did not want to hold it during the peak of the region’s tourist season in August. That left September.

Some venues he typically uses are tied up for the first weekend in September, Dutcher said. The second weekend conflicts with the Adirondack Nationals car show in Lake George. The third weekend is the same time as a big motorcycle event in Ocean City, Maryland.