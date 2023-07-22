QUEENSBURY — The Warren County Board of Supervisors on Friday voted to give mid-year raises to all nonunion employees in the county except for Sheriff Jim LaFarr, whose initial request for salary adjustments in his department prompted the discussion.

LaFarr had requested raises for himself as well as the undersheriff, corrections captain and systems maintenance coordinator. His rationale was that he was asked to wait until contracts were resolved with two of the county’s major bargaining units — the Warren County Police Benevolent Association and the patrol lieutenants.

LaFarr reiterated that one issue is that with the 2.5% raises that the union employees got, some would be making more money than their supervisors. He cited the example of the lieutenants.

“They would have to take a $12,000 salary cut to become the undersheriff. It’s inherently wrong,” he said.

The board voted to support the raises for the other three positions in the sheriff’s department — bumping the undersheriff from $116,900 to $135,775; the corrections captain from $99,068 to $117,068; and a systems maintenance coordinator from $75,416 to $77,565.36. However, LaFarr was not able to get his salary bumped from $120,498 to $139,373.

LaFarr's request prompted requests from other nonunion staff that they be afforded similar treatment.

Supervisors also voted to give 2.58% raises for these positions:

Clerk to the Board of Supervisors — $98,679

Commissioners of Elections — $83,813 (two each)

Commissioner of Social Services — $115,750

County Attorney — $158,366

County Auditor — $86,131

County Clerk — $93,419

County Treasurer — $114,960

Director, Real Property Tax Services Agency — $91,019

Personnel Officer — $98,758

Purchasing Agent — $98,837

Public Defender — $137,525

Superintendent of Public Works/Sewer Administrator — $130,072

County Administrator John Taflan said the cost to adjust these salaries is about $120,000 for the remainder of the year. Warren County has the money because it is on track to return have $2 million in unspent money for salaries because the vacancies in the organization.

In an average year, the county has had $1.4 million to $1.5 million in unspent salaries.

Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer, a Democrat, said she is concerned with the size of some of the increases.

“It’s far more than the union employees got with their negotiated raise,” she said.

She pointed out later in the meeting that increasing LaFarr’s salary to his requested amount would have made him the fourth-highest paid sheriff in the state.

Treasurer Mike Swan said he is not sure where the sheriff is coming from with some of his figures. He said the patrol lieutenants can actually make more money when items like on-call and holiday pay are considered.

“What about the plow driver who doubles his salary every winter and now makes more than his foreman? Is the foreman entitled to more money because the plow driver is making more money on overtime?” he asked.

Swan said it was nothing personal against LaFarr, but the board has repeatedly declined to adjust salaries mid-year without going through the budget process.

Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Brad Magowan said when the Personnel Committee reviewed the sheriff’s request, supervisors said they did not want to set a precedent.

“I believe we should not be doing any interim increases unless it is budgeted because I know we are not always flush with money,” he said.

Some supervisors pointed out that the county offers excellent retirement and health insurance benefits, that pay raises are not one-time payments but permanent increases, that the discussion itself felt like a knee-jerk reaction to the sheriff's request, and that the people on the list were at the top of the salary pyramid.

“These people are supposed to be getting raises based on performance,” Braymer said, citing an example of the very new county attorney. “Why are we going to give him a blanket increase of 2.5% along with our clerk of the board? She does a fantastic job and we give her a performance evaluation review and she gets a raised based on that."

Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Mike Wild had sought to table the resolution for another month to allow the committees to review it. Only Magowan, Glens Falls 4th Ward Supervisor Dan Bruno, and Braymer supported that motion.

The motion to increase all salaries passed with only Braymer voting in opposition.

LaFarr thanked the supervisors for voting to support his team, but added that he created a raise for his position that was not “egregious.”

“I’m not going to stand before you and say I have hard feelings,” he said.