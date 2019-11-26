QUEENSBURY — A Glens Falls county legislator's attempts to get his colleagues to oppose a controversial housing complex for the homeless was shot down Monday after a spirited discussion.
Glens Falls 1st Ward Supervisor Jack Diamond asked the Warren County Board of Supervisors Economic Growth and Development Committee to pass a resolution opposing plans for a 29-unit apartment complex on Cooper Street in Glens Falls for the homeless and mentally ill.
The proposal has resulted in significant opposition from residents of the area who say it's not a suitable site and shouldn't be approved because it would be run by a nonprofit that wouldn't pay full property taxes.
Diamond, in whose ward the property sits, cited "economic concerns," as the development would take property off the tax rolls and prevent it from being used for the industrial purpose it is zoned for. Miller Mechanical is located across Cooper Street from the site and Miller wanted to expand there, which would create light industrial jobs, Diamond said.
Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer supported Diamond's request, saying the property "was intended to be an industrial site." EDC Warren County President Ed Bartholomew said he agreed the property's best use was industrial but pointed out that Miller Mechanical had a chance to buy it before it was purchased by Warren-Washington Association for Mental Health, and a deal couldn't be reached.
Horicon Supervisor Matt Simpson said he did not think the county board should be intervening in an issue that is the purview of the Glens Falls Common Council.
"This is a Glens Falls city issue. I'm not comfortable intervening in city government," Simpson said.
Supervisors also pointed out that Miller Mechanical's owner, Elizabeth Miller, has filed a lawsuit that challenges the project's approval, and argued that county leaders should let the court system handle it.
You have free articles remaining.
Queensbury Supervisor John Strough said it seemed the time had passed to take a stand on a project that had gotten Glens Falls approval.
"The time to do this was a year ago, when this issue first came up," Strough said.
The committee voted down the resolution 4-3, with Simpson, Strough and Queensbury-at-Large supervisors Doug Beaty and Michael Wild voting against it.
Braymer, Glens Falls 2nd Ward Supervisor Peter McDevitt and Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Brad Magowan voted for it. Diamond is not on the committee, and could not vote. He asked for the resolution from the gallery, and Braymer introduced it.
Diamond said he was disappointed the committee would not support "a real opportunity to support local jobs."
"It's kind of frustrating," he said. "When I was campaigning, I found that 95% of residents didn't want it based on economics. Not based on the need, but on economics."
The resolution would have been symbolic, as the committee and the county board have no legal standing to intervene in the project's approval process.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.