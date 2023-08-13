Severe flooding around the Northeast highlights the importance for municipalities and residents to prepare for hazardous weather and address risks before disaster occurs.

Warren County is seeking public input as county leaders update the countywide “Hazard Mitigation Plan” (HMP), which identifies potential hazards, such as storm-related conditions.

Public input on the draft plan can be provided by logging on for a brief online survey.

Residents can review the updated progress made since 2022. The plan is broken down by municipality. To see the breakdown by community click on the “Explore the Plan” link.

Warren County Office of Emergency Services and Warren County Soil and Water Conservation District are overseeing the HMP update, working with municipal officials and other county stakeholders.

The HMP update allows the county to continue to be eligible for grant-funded projects such as land acquisitions, home elevations and local flood control measures. These actions reduce hazard vulnerability, and communities are able to recover more quickly from disasters.

For more information, contact Jim Lieberum at Warren County Soil & Water Conservation District, 518-623-3119 or jiml@warrenswcd.org.

To continue to stay informed about the project, visit https:/www.warrencountynewyorkhmp.com/.