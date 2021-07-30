 Skip to main content
County says VanNess violated county policy with remarks on transgender people
QUEENSBURY — Republican Elections Commissioner William VanNess violated county policy when he made disparaging and hateful comments about a transgender person on social media, the Warren County Ethics Board has ruled.

South Glens Falls resident Beth Fitzgerald Wadleigh filed a formal complaint against VanNess saying that he wrote transphobic comments and posted memes about Dr. Rachel Levine, a transgender woman who was appointed by President Joe Biden as assistant secretary for health.

Wadleigh said the comments were hurtful because she has a daughter who is transgender.

County Administrator Ryan Moore wrote a letter to Wadleigh dated Thursday that said the county retained the law firm of Bartlett, Pontiff, Stewart & Rhodes to investigate the complaint.

The firm conducted interviews with witnesses and employees and concluded that VanNess violated the county’s policy against discrimination and that “the social media posts of Mr. VanNess at issue were inappropriate and are not reflective of the county’s position on these matters.”

“The county has an obligation to current employees and those seeking employment to ensure our workplace is free from harassment or discrimination based upon gender expression, gender identify, genetic predisposition and transgender status,” Moore said.

Moore said that the county has adopted the recommendations from its outside legal counsel, including disciplinary actions against VanNess with the goal of ensuring that the inappropriate activity outlined in the complaint does not reoccur.

Moore did not specify what the discipline will be.

The county said it could not comment on the matter as it pertained to personnel.

Reached for comment, Wadleigh said she is glad that the county took the issue seriously.

“We are all human beings and we need to treat everyone accordingly,” she said.

VanNess declined to comment on the decision.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

Correction

An earlier version of this story had some inaccurate information. The complaint was investigated by the county administrator and the human resources director, with the assistance of an outside law firm. The county's ethics board was not involved. Also, the person who made the complaint, Beth Fitzgerald Wadleigh did not claim that VanNess made the direct statement “look at this freak.” She said the words he wrote on social media gave that impression.

