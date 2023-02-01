County planning agency reviews Kingsbury solar project

FORT EDWARD — The Washington County Planning Agency reviewed a proposal for a community solar project in Kingsbury on Tuesday at its monthly meeting and returned it to the town’s Planning Board with comments.

Kruger Energy (USA) Inc. would like to develop a 5-megawatt ground-mounted solar energy facility on up to 30 acres of land it owns on county Route 41, according to an application submitted to the Kingsbury Planning Board.

A community solar project, similar to community supported agriculture, allows people who don’t have solar panels on their property to benefit from solar energy. Customers sign up through their electrical utility and receive a discount on their electric bill.

The Kingsbury board held a public hearing on the project on Jan. 26. The project meets town setback requirements but is not an allowed use in its zone, which is residential. The town Planning Board was concerned about whether the project also meets county setback requirements from the county road, said Planning Agency Chairman Jim Griffith, the White Creek supervisor. Planning Agency Clerk Pamela Landi noted that under new state laws, renewable energy projects may be exempt from local land use laws.

The agency found that the project was a matter of local concern and returned it to the town Planning Board with two comments. First, the Planning Board should contact the state Office of Renewable Energy Siting for guidance on granting a use variance that overrides local zoning regulations. Second, access to and from the site on Route 41 would be allowed only while the facility is under construction. Access for maintenance and operations will limited to Jakeway Lane.

William Nikas presented a proposal to rehabilitate a vacant building at 119 Main St. in Hudson Falls, for retail space and a restaurant on the ground floor and a meeting room on the second floor. The project, to be called Griffin Hall, is a permitted use at that site.

The site is in a Brownfields Opportunity Area and qualifies for some state grant programs. The Hudson Falls Village Board has voted to apply for a Restore New York grant to fund the project.

The Planning Agency asked whether the project would have enough parking, given the size of the lot, and learned that there would be adequate parking behind the post office and on the street. The agency decided it was a matter of local concern.

Agency members had more questions about a proposal from Jerry Ross, owner of Tarmax in Fort Ann, to pave a 6,000-square-foot area near the Champlain Canal to park paving equipment and build a tool shed. Members were concerned about runoff from the paved area, proximity to the Champlain Canal trail and its trail, and impact on neighbors.

The agency approved the project with the condition that it receive a full State Environmental Quality Review, or SEQR. After the meeting adjourned, members questioned whether the planning agency can require a SEQR. The project may be returned to the committee at its February meeting, Griffith said.