Boards of Elections staff in Washington and Warren counties are warning residents about individuals impersonating election officials to confront voters to make accusations they are illegally registered to vote. Officials with both counties say that neither the state nor the counties send people out to challenge voter registrations in this way, a press release says.

County officials are asking people who are approached to get as much information as they can about the impersonators — name, description and license plate if possible — and then report the encounter to the county board of elections and to the police.

“They (the voters) should turn them away because they don’t have the authority,” said Tom Rogers, the Republican elections commissioner in Washington County.

Don Lehman, the director of public affairs for Warren County, said that one person in Warren County has reported being approached.

Rogers said thus far his office has not had reports of anyone encountering the fake officials in Washington County. However, in the case of fake elections officials in Warren County, the impersonators said they were from the Washington County Board of Elections.

“Totally incorrect,” Rogers said.

Rogers and Lehman said their understanding is that the people involved likely got voter registration lists from multiple jurisdictions. Those lists may have voters listed twice.

It could be that the list they have is old or that the system had not yet purged a name from one county before the person registered in another.

The voting system statewide will not allow people to vote in two locations, Rogers said, and the system and procedures have been fixed so that people are checked for other registrations before they are registered in a new location.

“We do check” for other registrations, Rogers said. “It’s an active part of the registration.”

He explained that a person who moves may easily transfer their information from one county to another. As well, the registrars may find the person in their former county’s database and transfer them to the new county.

In those transfers, the voter maintains their registration number although the county where they live changes.

A person may also move and cancel their registration in one county and then register in another. For a short period, the person may appear twice, but under two different numbers. The first number has already been cancelled and later it gets purged from the list.

“Once that is purged, you can’t unpurge it,” Rogers said. “They can’t go back there and vote. It’s done.”

Lehman said that the people approached across the state do not appear to be with one political party or another. He said state authorities indicated that the fake elections officials might be trying to prove election fraud.

“It doesn’t seem to be one side targeting another side,” Lehman said, but more of a question of voting accuracy. “That’s what they believe. That seems to be the common thread here.”

In the Warren County case, a woman who had recently moved to Warren County was visited Sunday, Aug. 27, and the individuals challenged the legality of her registration

Although her registration was legal, she was shaken up by the situation, according to a press release. The two women who visited the Warren County home carried identification cards, and they presented the resident with a blank New York State election complaint form, the press release says.

Sheriff’s offices in Warren and Washington counties have been notified.