County offering rabies clinics

Warren County Health Services has scheduled four rabies clinics around the county this summer and fall.

Clinic times and locations are as follows:

• Saturday, July 10, Queensbury Community Center, 742 Bay Road, 10-noon;

• Saturday, Aug. 7, Chester Fire House, State Route 8, 10-noon;

• Saturday, Sept. 18, Queensbury Community Center, 742 Bay Road, 10-noon;

• Saturday, Nov. 6, Queensbury Community Center, 742 Bay Road, 10-noon;

Pets must be 3 months old to receive their first immunization, which will afford them protection for one year. The next shot (booster) will afford protection for 3 years and is required one year after the first shot was given.

From then on, every three years a booster should be given to protect your pet. Both initial and booster shots will be given at all clinics scheduled by Warren County Public Health.

A $10 donation is requested for each pet to defray costs, but no one is turned away due to financial hardship. Please bring dogs on leashes and cats in carriers.

Call Warren County Public Health at 518-761-6580 with questions.

