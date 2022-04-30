County mourning death of former Lake George Supervisor Lou Tessier

LAKE GEORGE — Warren County is mourning the loss of former Lake George Supervisor Lou Tessier, who died this week at the age of 93 after becoming ill at his home.

Tessier served as supervisor from 1983 through 2009. He was chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors from 1996 to 2000 and served as budget officer for five years prior to that, according to a news release from the county.

Tessier also was a court attendant in Warren County Court, worked for the Board of Elections and operated the Four Seasons Motel in Lake George for a number of years.

In September, the county renamed the entrance road to Warren County Airport Lou Tessier Way in recognition of the work he did to promote the airport and the Adirondack Balloon Festival, which takes place at the airport.

Tessier was also involved in the protection of Lake George and in efforts to promote the area through tourism initiatives, according to the county. Tessier was a driving force in supporting what was then Adirondack Community College and is now known as SUNY Adirondack.

“Lou was deeply committed to Lake George and Warren County, and spent nearly 30 years in public service working to improve and promote our county and region. He was a champion for Warren County Airport, SUNY Adirondack and numerous other facilities and projects that make Warren County the great place to live that it is. He will be deeply missed, and we offer our deepest sympathies to his family and friends in this time of loss,” said Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Geraghty, chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, in a news release.

Tessier will be honored with a moment of silence at the May 5 Board of Supervisors meeting.

Tessier moved to Lake George from Long Island in the 1970s after buying the hotel.

In a 2009 interview with The Post-Star upon leaving office, Tessier cited accomplishments during his tenure of acquiring land for Usher Park Beach, renovating Town Hall and building the Scoville Learning Center at Adirondack Community College.

He is the longest-serving supervision in the history of Warren County and served on every committee at the county during his tenure.

Tessier said during the interview that what he most enjoyed is working with people and helping them.

Funeral services have not been announced.

