County looking to increase fees for pumps, scales

QUEENSBURY — Warren County is looking to bump up the fees it charges for inspections of scales and pumps.

The fee was set in 2010 at $5 per scale or pump. The county would like to increase that to $10.

Jeff Woodell, director of weights and measures for the county, told the County Facilities Committee on Tuesday that this would still be half the maximum fee that can be charged. He said neighboring Clinton County charges this same rate.

Quite a few communities charge nothing, according to Woodell.

Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Brad Magowan, chairman of the committee, said the higher fee would be good to generate a little more revenue for the county. This money should be set aside for capital improvements such as new equipment to replace ones that wear out.

In addition, Magowan said the county will likely do inspections on electrical vehicle charging stations, which would require additional equipment.

Woodell said he understood if the committee wanted to delay the rate increase.

“I know times are tough right now. It’s probably a tough decision to make right now,” he said.

Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Mike Wild expressed concern about the impact on businesses. He wanted to delay the rate hike in order to see what is going to happen with inflation and the overall economy.

Glens Falls 4th Ward Supervisor Dan Bruno said he believes it is prudent to raise the rate at this time.

The committee voted to send the request to the full board. Wild voted in opposition.

