County hosting free hazardous waste collection
County hosting free hazardous waste collection

Warren County Department of Public Works will host a free household hazardous waste collection event on Saturday at the county Department of Public Works building in Warrensburg.

Warren County residents will be able to safely dispose of materials such as antifreeze, pesticides, oil-based paints, household cleaners and fluorescent light bulbs at no cost.

The collection staff is not able to accept latex paint, munitions, automotive oil, batteries, asbestos, pharmaceuticals, infectious waste or tires.

The July 24 event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Warren County DPW, 4028 Main Street in Warrensburg.

Registration is required. Register online at warrencountyny.gov/residents/waste, by mail or in person at Warren County DPW, 4028 Main Street Warrensburg, New York, 12885, or by fax at 518-623-2772.

More information about household hazardous waste can be found at warrencountyny.gov/residents/waste-info. Those with questions can call 518-761-6556.

