County drops lawsuit against former watershed coalition director convicted of fraud

QUEENSBURY — Warren County is dropping its lawsuit against the former director of the Lake George Watershed Coalition because it is set to receive restitution following his conviction on fraud charges.

The Warren County Board of Supervisors Personnel and Administration Committee voted Wednesday to withdraw the lawsuit against David Decker.

Decker was convicted on March 28 on six grand larceny and tax evasion charges following a four-week trial in Warren County Court. He was arrested in March 2017 on allegations that he stole more than $440,000 in state and federal funds that were allocated for more than a dozen environmental projects in Lake George.

Some of the payments that Decker accepted for the work were funneled to a shell contracting corporation that he created, which did not provide any services or materials.

Decker faces between 5 and 15 years in prison when sentenced on June 11.

Warren County in May 2019 had decided to sue Decker to recoup a $50,000 payment that county officials said he never turned over to the county. This was for a steam restoration/stormwater control project on Finkle Brook in Bolton.