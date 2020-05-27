County drops lawsuit against former watershed coalition director convicted of fraud

QUEENSBURY — Warren County is dropping its lawsuit against the former director of the Lake George Watershed Coalition because it is set to receive restitution following his conviction on fraud charges.
The Warren County Board of Supervisors Personnel and Administration Committee voted Wednesday to withdraw the lawsuit against David Decker.
Decker was convicted on March 28 on six grand larceny and tax evasion charges following a four-week trial in Warren County Court. He was arrested in March 2017 on allegations that he stole more than $440,000 in state and federal funds that were allocated for more than a dozen environmental projects in Lake George.
Some of the payments that Decker accepted for the work were funneled to a shell contracting corporation that he created, which did not provide any services or materials.
Decker faces between 5 and 15 years in prison when sentenced on June 11.
Warren County in May 2019 had decided to sue Decker to recoup a $50,000 payment that county officials said he never turned over to the county. This was for a steam restoration/stormwater control project on Finkle Brook in Bolton.
At the time, Decker’s case was indefinitely postponed after originally being scheduled to go to trial in July 2018.
Following a 15-minute executive session, the committee on Wednesday ratified the county’s decision to withdraw the case because of Decker’s conviction.
“The decision to drop the civil case against Dave Decker is due to the fact that Mr. Decker was found guilty of stealing $50,000 from Warren County by a jury of his peers,” said County Administrator Ryan Moore in an email. “We are seeking full restitution through the criminal case. The district attorney requested that we drop the civil case in order to more effectively pursue the stolen funds via restitution.”
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
