QUEENSBURY — The Warren County Board of Supervisors has decided to sell a contaminated piece of property off Lower Warren Street, taking $51,000 less for the property than they could have gotten from a second bidder.
The county board voted to accept $450,000 from Perkins Recycling for 10 acres and a complex of buildings that was formerly part of the Ciba Geigy pigment plant.
The decision to accept a bid from Perkins came despite the fact the company that has been leasing the property for years, D&G Recycling, offered $501,000 for the property.
The board chose not to accept the higher bid, because it was contingent on D&G getting a loan, and financing could be difficult to obtain because of the property's history of contamination, county Administrator Ryan Moore explained.
"They do not have the cash on hand to support that bid without a bank loan, which has not been secured," he said.
The request for proposals issued for the sale said the county was seeking a "cash deal," Moore added.
Perkins is planning to move its recycling operations from Corinth Road in Queensbury, and owner Robert Perkins told the board he was also considering using at least part of the large parking lot along Warren Street for a "strip mall."
The decision to unload the property settles a long-simmering debate about what to do with it and puts it back on the tax rolls.
The move to sell, and to sell for less than could be gotten for it, did not sit well with some supervisors, however.
Glens Falls 2nd Ward Supervisor Peter McDevitt and Queensbury Supervisor John Strough cast the only votes against the sale, saying the county wasn't getting the best deal.
Strough pointed out the property was assessed at $665,000, and the county was getting $85,000 a year in rent from it.
"I think it's not in the best interest of Warren County to proceed with this given those numbers," he said.
McDevitt also questioned the sale price.
"If we are going to sell it, let's at least sell it for the appropriate value," he said, adding that the purchaser was "getting a $215,000 gift" from the taxpayers.
Queensbury Supervisor Doug Beaty said a property is "only worth what someone is willing to pay," however. And the two bids under consideration were the only ones received.
Perkins told the board the buildings on the property need at least $300,000 in work, including a new roof.
Moore said there were a number of other issues with the property, including that it was difficult to get the building insured and, by selling it, the county will not have to pay for $100,000 in needed roof repairs.
"The county purchased this property for a dollar. It's next door to a Superfund site, and we're selling it for $450,000," Moore said.
Some supervisors have described the property itself as a Superfund site, but Quensbury Supervisor Michael Wild said it is no longer part of the Ciba Geigy complex, which is considered a Superfund site and was the focus of a multimillion-dollar cleanup.
The county will be indemnified against any future environmental problems on the property, should issues be found.
The county will use proceeds of the sale to pay for a building to house emergency services vehicles at the county Municipal Center complex. Ground could be broken for that building by the end of the year.
