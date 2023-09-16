Warren County to pay the SPCA of Upstate New York $8,000 a month to handle dog seizure, control and shelter, as well as animal cruelty prevention response and support throughout the county. The County reached an internal agreement on this issue at a meeting on August 22, but finalized it with an official vote at the Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, September 12.

The monthly fee of $8,000, or annual fee of $96,000, will alleviate a burden on the Warren County Sheriff’s Department, which is often tasked with dealing with animal cruelty cases without adequate training to do so.

This decision came after the SPCA notified the county that it was in financial risk last April. The estimates of costs needed then were about $100,000.

“We guarantee that the SPCA will be continually available to handle animal cruelty cases. They will also handle dog control cases,” Warren County Administrator John Taflan said during the Board of Supervisors meeting on September 12.

The County Sheriff’s office estimates about 1,000 animal cruelty calls a year, and that only about 10% of which justify animal cruelty investigation. In this agreement, the SPCA has agreed to take these calls and contact the individuals who made the complaint, according to Taflan.

However, for cases that need to be investigated further, the SPCA will contact the County Sheriff’s dispatch. SPCA has also agreed to conduct training for all Warren County Sheriff’s patrol officers twice a year to adequately handle those cases, Taflan said.

It's come to our attention that several patrol officers have picked up stray dogs across the county and have taken them home at night because there's no place to put them currently.

Officers will have a code to get into the SPCA building so they can shelter found dogs after hours. SPCA will then get in touch with municipality dog control officers and work with them to re-home the dogs, Taflan said.

At the municipality level across the county, the only form of animal control is dog control which is paid for by the licensing fee that dog owners pay when they purchase a dog. The SPCA can handle a wide range of animal neglect cases from dogs and cats to horses.

While all the Board of Supervisors agreed that the SPCA of Upstate New York fulfills a vital need that should be addressed, some had concern with the amount that the county would pay.

Queensbury Supervisor Bradley Magowan was the loudest in his questioning of the deal and thought that dog owners should be the ones to foot the bill in some way, though he did not have particulars at the county meeting.

“This does seem to be a lot of money,” Town of Chester Supervisor Craig Leggett said. “It seems to be twice as much as I would expect it to be. This contract needs to be monitored to see where the county is saving money, or where it needs to spend the money.”

Claudia Braymer, Supervisor from Glens Falls, while supportive of the agreement, also thought that there should be a fee breakdown to see where the costs are going exactly.

“This particular contract fills a service that needs to be done,” Queensbury Town Supervisor John Strough said. “Through my years of service to the community I have never met an animal control organization that is as professional as SPCA of Upstate New York. I think we’re fortune to have the SPCA do this for us for what I feel is a reasonable price.”

Magowan joined the rest of the board voting for the contract.