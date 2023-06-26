The Warren County Board of Supervisors announced a new administrator to head Warren County’s revamped Assigned Counsel Program.

Attorney Julie Garcia brings more than 20 years of legal experience to the position.

The newly-created “assigned counsel administrator” plans, oversees and administers the program that offers legal representation to eligible clients in criminal cases and certain family court cases.

According to the county, the new position is a consolidation of the assigned counsel administrator and the supervising attorney roles. Previously, Warren County employed an attorney to supervise the assigned counsel attorneys and an administrator to handle assignments.

The change is a result of a consultation with the New York State Office of Indigent Legal Services, which determined combining the two positions was the best way to move forward and will save taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars annually, according to county officials.

Garcia is a Warrensburg resident who operates a private law practice there, has extensive legal experience as a defense attorney and prosecutor and served on the New York State Joint Commission on Public Ethics in 2018-19, the announcement says.

“I’m excited to have this new opportunity with Warren County. There is room for growth in the Assigned Counsel Office in terms of legal education and training while we also look at how we can save money for the taxpayers,” Garcia said in a news release.

The Board of Supervisors voted to hire her at the June 14 meeting and she will start in early July.

“We are pleased to have Julie Garcia join our team. Julie’s extensive legal experience and organizational skills will be an asset for Warren County’s Assigned Counsel program going forward,” Chairman of the Board Kevin Geraghty said.