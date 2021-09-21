County considers pilot program to allow e-bikes on Warren County Bikeway

QUEENSBURY — Warren County officials are considering a pilot program to permit electric bikes on the Warren County Bikeway.
Connor Morgan of Lake George said his family has owned the Whippoorwill Motel and Campsites for the last three years and just started renting e-bikes in April.
“You’ll find that bicycles are probably the main form of transportation for the RV and camping industry. They’re compact. They’re small. They’re generally affordable and they're something that couples or families can bring relatively easily to get around,” he said on Friday at a meeting between the county’s Public Safety and Public Works committees.
Most people who use e-bikes are older and may have issues such as bad knees or a bad back or hypertension, he said. They are bicycle enthusiasts but need a little help.
The e-bikes have small motors that assist human pedal power and provide help getting through an intersection or up a hill, Morgan said.
Bikes with motors under 750 watts, or 1 horsepower, are legal in New York.
E-bikes come in three classes. Type 1 has a motor somewhere that is operated by a battery or other power source.
Type 2 offers a throttle option, which is helpful for restarting after a dead stop. The first two types top out at a speed of 20 mph, Morgan said.
Type 3 bikes can go up to 28 mph. He said he is only recommending Type 1 or Type 2.
Lake George Supervisor Dennis Dickinson said he has bicycled all his life.
“I’m at the stage where, without an e-bike, I would not be able to continue biking. I simply do not have the strength and the stamina to do what I’d like to do,” he said.
Dickinson said it would be a serious infringement on the rights of senior citizens to ban e-bikes from the bike path. People on racing bikes can go faster than an e-bike, he said.
Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Brad Magowan tried an e-bike and he said it was the first enjoyable experience he had on a bike in 20 years.
“I don’t have to worry about that hill. I don’t have to worry about trying to get the thing going,” he said.
Magowan said some people want to ride to work or elsewhere without getting all sweaty.
His house is near the path and he has noticed people on road bikes with the skinny tires, speeding along, Magowan said.
“Just like the cars, you get that small handful of people that always want to speed. Most of the people are going to abide by the laws and there’s a common courtesy among them that if the bike trail is busy, you don’t go fast,” he said.
Morgan said he does not believe speed is the main concern with electric bikes. If accidents are occurring on the Warren County Bikeway involving them, he suggested an educational campaign on proper etiquette.
Glens Falls 2nd Ward Supervisor Peter McDevitt said much of the bike trail is in his ward. He sees a lot of children congregating and seniors walking in the area. He is worried an unsafe situation could result from use of e-bikes.
Morgan said people on long bike rides can get exhausted and put their heads down, so they are not always looking ahead.
“In the higher density areas, the potential for an accident is always going to be there. It’s not something that I think electric bikes are going to eliminate. Do I think electric bikes are going to increase the risk? No, I don’t,” he said.
Bolton Supervisor Ronald Conover said the county should research instances where other communities have allowed the electric bikes.
Public Works Commissioner Kevin Hajos said he has done some research of other communities that did pilot programs, such as Boulder, Colorado; Park City, Utah; and Seattle. After the pilot program, every one of those communities allowed the bikes.
New York has some regulations. Bicycles do not need to be registered, but the motor cannot exceed 750 watts. Helmets are required.
Hajos noted that once the speed hits 20 mph, the motor cuts off and riders have to rely on their own pedal power. He said neither his staff nor the Warren County Sheriff’s Office have the staff to police the bike path.
“It’s user behavior and trail etiquette education that makes the difference,” he said.
Dickinson pointed out the bike path is for bikes.
“You’re walking on a bike path, and you have to pay attention to what’s going on. You wouldn’t walk on a busy highway with your family and dog. I don’t think you should be walking on the bike path unless you’re cognizant of the fact that there’s bicycles on it,” he said.
Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Doug Beaty said he does not see a problem with allowing e-bikes. He walks regularly on the Bikeway and said it is never very crowded. He can remember only four instances in which he was at risk, and three involved people with dogs, he said. The fourth involved a bicyclist flying by at 20 mph.
Bicyclists should call out “left” when passing, and seven out of 10 seem to do that, he said.
Glens Falls 1st Ward Supervisor Jack Diamond said the meeting provided good information.
“IF there’s enough interest going forward, we could certainly consider a potential pilot sometime in the spring of 2022,” he said.
