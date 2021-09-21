County considers pilot program to allow e-bikes on Warren County Bikeway

Type 3 bikes can go up to 28 mph. He said he is only recommending Type 1 or Type 2.

Lake George Supervisor Dennis Dickinson said he has bicycled all his life.

“I’m at the stage where, without an e-bike, I would not be able to continue biking. I simply do not have the strength and the stamina to do what I’d like to do,” he said.

Dickinson said it would be a serious infringement on the rights of senior citizens to ban e-bikes from the bike path. People on racing bikes can go faster than an e-bike, he said.

Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Brad Magowan tried an e-bike and he said it was the first enjoyable experience he had on a bike in 20 years.

“I don’t have to worry about that hill. I don’t have to worry about trying to get the thing going,” he said.

Magowan said some people want to ride to work or elsewhere without getting all sweaty.

His house is near the path and he has noticed people on road bikes with the skinny tires, speeding along, Magowan said.