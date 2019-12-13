County clerks ask for halt to 'green light' license law

The region's county clerks on Friday were among a statewide group that called for the state to delay the start of a plan to give "undocumented" immigrants the ability to get state driver's licenses because of "lax" state regulations created for the applications.

"Really, all New Yorkers are at risk from this," said Saratoga County Clerk Craig Hayner.

The state's so-called "green light" law is to take effect Monday, despite opposition from a number of groups and lawsuits filed by officials in three counties.

The clerks did not say they would decline to issue the licenses.

The state Legislature narrowly passed the law that will allow applicants without legal status in the country to apply for a standard, non-commercial driver's license.

Lisa Koumjian, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Motor Vehicles, said the state has provided training and equipment needed to implement the change, including equipment to deter fraud. The Dec. 16 implementation date was set by law, and DMV has no ability to change it, she added.