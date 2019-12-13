County clerks ask for halt to 'green light' license law

The region's county clerks on Friday were among a statewide group that called for the state to delay the start of a plan to give "undocumented" immigrants the ability to get state driver's licenses because of "lax" state regulations created for the applications.
"Really, all New Yorkers are at risk from this," said Saratoga County Clerk Craig Hayner.
The state's so-called "green light" law is to take effect Monday, despite opposition from a number of groups and lawsuits filed by officials in three counties.
The clerks did not say they would decline to issue the licenses.
The state Legislature narrowly passed the law that will allow applicants without legal status in the country to apply for a standard, non-commercial driver's license.
Lisa Koumjian, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Motor Vehicles, said the state has provided training and equipment needed to implement the change, including equipment to deter fraud. The Dec. 16 implementation date was set by law, and DMV has no ability to change it, she added.
But county clerks from Washington, Warren, Saratoga and Hamilton counties, whose agencies operate Department of Motor Vehicles offices in their counties, were among a group of 27 county clerks who asked Friday for a delay of the law until next October.
"It's the law. We have no choice," said Washington County Clerk Stephanie Lemery. "At this point in time, our hands are tied."
"We're going to follow the law," Hayner said. "We've been scrambling this week to figure out how to make this work."
But Hayner added that his office will err on the side of caution if confronted with applicants with documents that do not appear complete or legitimate.
"We're not going to be a rubber stamp," he said.
Clerks said that state training for the new processes has been inadequate, and that questions have not been answered.
"We (county clerks) sent a list of 47 questions to the state in August, and to date we have gotten answers to less than 10," Hayner said.
Among the concerns raised by the clerks were:
- Insufficient safeguards were created to ensure that those who were issued Social Security numbers aren't hiding their true identities. The clerks said the state Department of Motor Vehicles acknowledged during a conference call with county clerks that there is "no way to check" whether a person who claims to not have a Social Security number actually had one. "We have no way to say the person comes before us is who they say they are," Hayner said.
- There is insufficient regulation of the translation process for those who do not speak English.
- Giving "nefarious" people driver's licenses through "lax" regulations would allow them access to airplanes, government buildings, military bases and other sensitive security locations. "Because of these lax regulations, implementation of the state law at this time would create unacceptable security risks as the loopholes allow for nefarious people to obtain New York standard driver's licenses and use them to commit bank fraud, identity theft, credit card fraud, human trafficking and other criminal activities," the county clerk press release reads.
A delay to next October would allow the process to be thoroughly vetted in time for the implementation of the enhanced identification program next Oct. 1.
Koumjian said clerks have been provided document authentication devices and resource guides to both state and county DMV staff to assist them. The authentication machines are used nationally to authenticate both foreign and U.S. documents to prevent fraud, and all staff were given training and additional resources in order to operate the machines.
"The law applies to only one license transaction and the DMV is not creating a new license or overhauling the current process," she wrote in an email. "Long before the implementation of this new law, staff were offered hands-on training to detect fraudulent documents, and they will continue to follow the well-established process that exists today for reporting possible fraud. The DMV's investigative unit will also continue to utilize its tools, such as facial recognition, to prevent fraud.”
In a related development, a legal challenge to the law filed in federal court by Rensselaer County was dismissed Friday.
