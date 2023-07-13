The greater Warren County area is under a flood watch starting at 2 p.m. and running until about 10 p.m., the National Weather Service says. A meteorologist with the service told The Post-Star earlier today that the potential for flash flooding is high.

The meteorologist, Abby Gant, said the area should expect a fairly strong line of thunderstorms. The NWS’s weather prediction center is expecting excessive rainfall at two different levels of slightly and moderately excessive.

"Where they (the two levels) line up is still a question at this point," Gant said.

At the current time, the prediction is that the eastern half of Warren County will get the heaviest rain.

Depending on how heavily the rain falls and how slowly the storm travels over the area, Gant said, "There could be the potential for numerous flash floods."

The NWS website says that rainfall amounts for Thursday afternoon and night are one to two inches, locally up to three inches in the heaviest thunderstorms. There is a slight risk of severe thunderstorms with large hail, heavy wind and even a tornado, the website says.

Warren County’s Don Lehman said the county is aware and has been preparing.

"They’re ready. Everyone’s on alert" in the Office of Emergency Services, Lehman said, adding that the county will issue alerts or post to social media as needed.

Lehman is the director of communication for the county.

"We’re hoping it’s much ado about nothing," Lehman said.