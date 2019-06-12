QUEENSBURY — Warren and Washington county governments voted Tuesday afternoon to approve the just over $32 million SUNY Adirondack operating budget for the 2019-20 academic year.
The budget requests a 2% increase in the contribution from its sponsor counties, with Warren County covering $2.047 million and Washington County picking up $1.52 million, around a $40,000 and $30,000 increase, respectively.
Overall population decline as well as low unemployment levels are contributing factors to the college’s projected 6.9% enrollment decrease next year, which means other revenue streams have to increase, along with a 5% tuition hike.
Hebron Supervisor Brian Campbell said he appreciated the clear explanations from SUNY Adirondack administration, because the college’s system works differently from county government, and counties are capped at how much money they can contribute.
“They have a great team and they put in perspective all the moving parts. It’s pretty straightforward,” Campbell said. “Ever since we got the 2% cap they’ve done a great job of coming in and help us meet the cap.”
Campbell also said he thought the college was doing an excellent job handling the enrollment decline and was impressed the administration has been able to keep local and new enrollment fairly steady despite base populations shrinking.
“If the local high school graduation population is going down, but yet you’re maintaining 50% enrollment from the two local sponsored counties? Just maintaining that is like an increase. It’s quite impressive,” Campbell said.
Vice President for Administrative Services Anne Marie Scheidegger said, despite the increase in sponsor contribution, the counties' overall portion of the budget is still roughly 4% lower than the average from other peer schools.
The only significant increase to this year’s budget was health insurance costs, which rose almost 10% from last year.
She said the college had several high-cost claimants that increased the premium for this year, but increases over the last five years have been fairly stable.
“It’s a hit in one year but if you look at it over time it’s not as drastic,” she said.
The college is also keeping about one month’s worth of expenses in its fund balance. Scheidegger said the state recommends more, but it is difficult to shift more into it because increases to the fund balance decrease how much the college can charge out-of-area students.
The college brings in over 3% more in these chargebacks than its community college peers and this has been a steadily increasing revenue stream, according to Scheidegger.
“Technically, if we put money back into the fund balance it reduces the chargeback rate that we’re allowed to charge Saratoga County and every other county that sends a student here,” Scheidegger said. “It’s a bit of a painful inverse relationship.”
All committees present approved motions to introduce the proposed budget at their next meeting, so official adoption will not take place until later this month.
Washington County’s meeting will take place Friday, June 21, at 10 a.m. and Warren County’s meeting will be Wednesday, June 19, at 6 pm.
