County administrator: Family exposes school, first responders to COVID after Rochester visit

One Warren County family failed to act “responsibly and respectfully,” exposing a third grade class of children and a group of volunteer firefighters to coronavirus by not staying home when they got sick, county Administrator Ryan Moore said Thursday.
“The message is fairly simple: if you don’t feel well, don’t act like this family. Be respectful of your community, stay home, and get tested,” he said in an email.
First, a family member visited Rochester, where cases are increasing rapidly. Upon return home, the person had COVID symptoms.
“Even though this person wasn’t feeling well, he/she decided to go out shopping and went to several stores,” Moore said. “Public Health has been following up with those stores.”
Making matters worse, the person’s spouse is a first responder who attended a meeting at the Bolton Fire Department.
“This person was also not feeling well, yet decided to go to a prolonged meeting with a half-dozen other first responders and did not wear a mask. Public Health has been working on those exposures with the volunteer fire department,” Moore said.
Another person in the family teaches third grade at North Warren Elementary School and decided to go to school despite having coronavirus symptoms.
“Another member of their household also was not feeling well, but decided to go teach an elementary school class at North Warren for three days and have lunch with a co-worker on each of those days,” Moore said. “Public Health worked through all of those contacts as well, and has quarantined the co-worker as well as all the kids in this teacher’s class.”
Moore described the case in an email as an example of how a small number of people are causing much of the coronavirus problem in the county.
“Warren County is doing comparatively well, but we’re not without our own challenges,” Moore said. “A continuous challenge since March has been a small minority of people who fail to act responsibly and respectfully.”
Support Local Journalism
He also cited “lax enforcement efforts” by chain store operators, which need to get both their employees and their customers to wear masks, and regular cases from people who travel to coronavirus hot spots.
Travel has been a consistent source of infections.
“Today, Warren County has six new positives. All of these cases are the result of Warren County residents traveling to areas with higher concentrations of COVID. One was exposed in Texas, another in Putnam County and the remaining four in Rochester,” Moore said.
On Wednesday, two of the county’s four cases were infected in other Capital Region counties where coronavirus cases are much higher. On Tuesday, two cases were caused by a visitor coming from a “hot spot” county. On Monday, a resident was infected at a party in another Capital Region county. On Sunday, a resident was infected during a trip in western New York.
“Those are the past five days. This pattern continues to play out as you go back further in time,” Moore said.
He also listed complaints about local businesses filed in the last three weeks.
The most concerning one was from a tipster at the UPS Distribution Center in Queensbury. The tipster reported to the state that whenever upper management was not around, no one was wearing masks, including the human resources department.
A customer contacted the state to say that employees and customers were not wearing masks at the Family Dollar store on Dix Avenue in Glens Falls, and that a manager would not enforce mask wearing when asked.
Another customer reported that customers at Hannaford supermarket on Quaker Road in Queensbury were not wearing masks. The customer said management declined to do anything about the situation.
At the Walmart on Quaker Ridge Boulevard in Queensbury, customers were not wearing masks, a customer reported.
At the Dollar Tree store in Queensbury, a customer reported that other customers were not wearing masks and that the manager said they couldn't ask customers to wear a mask.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
