County administrator: Family exposes school, first responders to COVID after Rochester visit

“Another member of their household also was not feeling well, but decided to go teach an elementary school class at North Warren for three days and have lunch with a co-worker on each of those days,” Moore said. “Public Health worked through all of those contacts as well, and has quarantined the co-worker as well as all the kids in this teacher’s class.”

Moore described the case in an email as an example of how a small number of people are causing much of the coronavirus problem in the county.

“Warren County is doing comparatively well, but we’re not without our own challenges,” Moore said. “A continuous challenge since March has been a small minority of people who fail to act responsibly and respectfully.”

He also cited “lax enforcement efforts” by chain store operators, which need to get both their employees and their customers to wear masks, and regular cases from people who travel to coronavirus hot spots.

Travel has been a consistent source of infections.

“Today, Warren County has six new positives. All of these cases are the result of Warren County residents traveling to areas with higher concentrations of COVID. One was exposed in Texas, another in Putnam County and the remaining four in Rochester,” Moore said.