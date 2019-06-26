Country music stars Charlie Daniels and Travis Tritt felt the love from Hometown U.S.A. after their concert Sunday at the Cool Insuring Arena.
Both musicians took to Twitter to thank the fans who showed up.
“Hazel and myself thoroughly enjoyed Glens Falls New York yesterday, such a picturesque friendly small town, with a well-preserved commercial district and a city park right out of Currier and Ives. Hope to go back one of these days. Thanks for the hospitality folks. God bless,” Daniels wrote, referring to a printmaking shop of Currier and Ives that made lithographs of 19th-century America.
Tritt also thanked the fans.
“Giving a big shout out to @CoolInsArena and all the fans in Glens Falls, NY for the wonderful time we had tonight! We love you!” he wrote.
Stewart’s new plan
Stewart’s Shop presented a revised plan for its proposed new store at the former Time Warner Cable building on Ridge Street, Glens Falls.
Attorney Matt Fuller told the council on Tuesday that the company took the feedback it received at a workshop last week with neighbors and council. It agreed to put a fence along the northwest side of the property and included a sidewalk on Graves Street that will connect to a sidewalk leading into the store, as well as a crosswalk. There also will be a sidewalk directly from Ridge Street into the store.
The landscaping plans remain the same. In addition, the store is making the entrance onto Graves a right-only exit and agreed to eliminate the existing driveway that Time Warner had onto Graves.
The council is scheduled to vote at its next meeting on July 9 on a zoning change of two adjacent parcels, currently home to an accountant’s office and parking lot, from residential to commercial.
Residents have expressed concern about increased traffic and the overall scale of the project. Mark Noordsy said he is not in favor of the rezoning.
“It allows something that's bigger than I feel the character of the neighborhood really allows,” he said.
Leaving leaves behind
A city-owned leaf dump in Queensbury could become a 49-unit subdivision.
The Glens Falls Common Council on Tuesday voted to enter into a contract with Cerrone Builders of Moreau for $45,100 to conduct an environmental study of the 49-acre parcel off Sherman Avenue to see if it is economically feasible to put housing units on the property.
The city has used the property to dump leaves, brush, discarded concrete, leftover asphalt paving and street-sweeping debris. Glens Falls no longer needs the site.
If the environmental study reveals no major issues, then Cerrone is willing to pay $400,000 plus $5,000 for each lot over 30 lots. The price could come to almost a half-million dollars if 49 units are built, and Cerrone would receive a credit for the money already advanced.
The study is estimated to take about four months to complete.
The city had planned to develop a solar farm in 2014 at the site. However, it abandoned the project when the Queensbury Board of Education voted to exclude the property from a state law that allows for a tax exemption for solar, wind and farm waste energy projects.
Applying for grants
Dan Barusch, director of planning and zoning for Lake George, said at a recent Town Board meeting that he plans to apply for five grants to accomplish projects to inspect septic systems, develop a park and achieve other priorities.
Barusch said he is seeking a grant from the state Department of Environmental Conservation to implement the septic inspection initiative by creating a database of properties that the Planning Board could use.
He is also seeking a grant to help with the development of the French Mountain property. The town of Lake George and Queensbury acquired the roughly 300 acres of the land, which is located off Bloody Pond Road, to create hiking and biking trails. Other ideas are to create a parking area with a trailhead, a pavilion and an outdoor classroom to take advantage of the proximity to Lake George Elementary School.
Barusch said he seeking grants for both planning and construction of the property, which has been named McPhillips Preserve Park, after the owner.
Other grant applications would be to help identify sources of pollution getting into stormwater, do an assessment of any illicit connections or pollution entering the Caldwell Sewer District and improve the town’s cybersecurity.
