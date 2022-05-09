Country singer Randy Travis to appear at Wood Theater in September

GLENS FALLS — Country singer Randy Travis will appear on stage at the Charles R. Wood Theater on Sunday, Sept. 11, for two shows, at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The seven-time Grammy winner is kicking off the inaugural Classic Country Concert Series called "Kevin Richards' Country Concerts ... Close Up!"

"The country singers of the '70s, '80s and '90s are coming back to town. I am on a mission to put great country music singers and songwriters back in the spotlight," said Richards, a Country Music Awards broadcast winner, in a news release.

"Up Close and Personal' with Randy & Mary Travis - A Conversation with a Legend" will feature stories and songs hosted by Richards, an audience question and answer session, and some of Travis' biggest hits performed by CMA broadcast winner Richie Phillips and singer Jenna Sue.

Richards plans to announce more "throwback" singers and songwriters over the next few months at www.kevinrichards.com. For ticket information, go to www.woodtheater.org.

