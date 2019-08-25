Country Power Products, a vendor of farm and garden equipment and supplies, celebrated its 50th anniversary at the fair with a banner and a big display of red and white begonias. The store is about a mile from the fairgrounds at the corner of Routes 29 and 40.
“Dad started the business a few years before the fair opened” at its current location, said Christine Belden, daughter of owner John Rieger. He rented a spot at the fair to promote the store and eventually became a fair director, she said.
“We show a little bit of everything—power equipment, flowers, dog food, Carhartt clothes, and farm toys,” Belden said. This year, they were featuring the iMow, a robotic lawnmower. One at the store keeps the grass there mowed to ¼ inch, she said.
Fair visitors may stop at the display to check out something that interests them, and some will buy. “We’ll deliver flowers to their vehicles,” Belden said.
Livestock exhibitors show their true colors
Some of the livestock exhibitors take great pride in decorating their section of the barn. Monument View Farm, for example, had a six-foot tall model of the Saratoga Battle Monument. White Creek’s Elm Spring Farm had a Christmas theme for its four stalls.
Vanessa, Jillian, and Nicole Robinson, who were showing three of the Holstein heifers, created and executed the decoration with their mother, Carmen Robinson, said Debbie Mains. Her daughter Lauren Mains was showing the fourth cow.
The Robinsons picked the Christmas theme to harmonize with the farm colors of red and white and because “the fair is the most wonderful time of the year, as well as Christmas,” Mains said. The décor included five 500-piece jigsaw puzzles with holiday themes and two red and white artificial Christmas trees. The ornaments were plastic so they wouldn’t shatter if a cow connected with them.
“It took four hours to hang everything,” Mains said. Blue and red ribbons from dairy classes were added during fair week.
“The girls did very well showing,” Mains said.
Operation Adopt A Soldier gains support
Operation Adopt A Soldier, a non-profit that was at the fair for its seventh year, had a more challenging start to the week than most exhibitors. “We packed up (for the fair) on Thursday and our building burned Saturday,” said chairman and founder Cliff Seguin. “This is all we have left.”
The non-profit collects donations of funds and goods to ship care packages to U.S. soldiers in combat zones. The fire on Aug. 17 destroyed boxes that were ready to send out as well as fundraising supplies.
“People have been coming over and donating,” Seguin said. “The outpouring of support is remarkable.”
The Wilton charity was offered a new building last week at the corner of Ballard Road and Route 9, and should be open again later this week. But “it will take us a while to get back on our feet,” Seguin said.
