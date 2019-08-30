Essex County officials are considering whether to join other counties throughout the state in opposing the new state law that allows people who immigrated to the U.S. illegally to apply for New York driver’s licenses.
The state Legislature passed the Green Light bill in June, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed it into law shortly afterward. Some county clerks said at the time they would challenge the law in court and refuse to issue the licenses when the law takes effect in December.
At that time, the proof of identification required to obtain a license will be expanded to include foreign documents, such as passports and foreign driver’s licenses. Some county clerks say their offices aren’t equipped to verify those.
Supporters of the law, like state Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, D-Bronx, have said it allows the state to protect those who have immigrated here illegally from federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Heastie said that, unless there’s a court order or a warrant, the law prohibits the state Department of Motor Vehicles from sharing data, such as photos, with any local, state or federal agency that primarily enforces immigration laws.
Saratoga County Clerk Craig Hayner said the law “disregards history and case law."
Hayner cited portions of the law that allow applicants to refuse to provide a Social Security number; require that driver’s licenses issued to those who immigrated here illegally be nearly identical to those issued to citizens; and requires the DMV commissioner to notify, within three days, anyone whose records are sought by immigration enforcement agencies.]
Hayner said the law forces DMV employees to become experts on identifying foreign documents, “placing the sole responsibility on DMV clerks to ensure people are who they claim to be and to ferret out fraudulent documents.”
Multiple county governments have passed resolutions opposing the law, which is now the subject of at least three lawsuits.
Arguments
On Aug. 6, the Republican-led Niagara County Legislature voted to sue the state over the law. Lawmakers there said it could allow those who enter the country illegally to vote in elections. Assemblyman Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, has raised the same concern.
Clerks in Erie and Rensselaer counties have also filed lawsuits to either overturn the law or temporarily halt it from being enacted.
Earlier this month, state Attorney General Letitia James moved to bring the Rensselaer case to the Western District Court, which could be a precursor to consolidating the challenges, according to the Albany Times-Union.
Essex County considers
Essex County Clerk Joseph Provoncha briefed the Essex County Board of Supervisors on those lawsuits recently.
The lawsuits all argue the new state law doesn’t follow federal policies on immigration.
“They touch on the illegality of the law relative to federal laws,” he said. “These (state) laws are not in concert with them.”
Provoncha’s opponent in the November election, independent candidate Kari Ratliff, works as a supervisor in the county’s DMV office. She has “great empathy” for those who are entering the country, fleeing “deplorable situations” in other countries, she said.
She also said she understands that those who enter the country illegally and come to the North Country face tough challenges.
“It’s not as easy to get to and from a job (as it is in metro areas),” she said.
But she said she wants to see everyone entering this country go through the process legally.
If elected, Ratliff said she would uphold the law.
“At the end of the day, I’m here to uphold the procedures and laws put in place by the state and the commissioner of the Department of Motor Vehicles,” she said.
Law supporters
New York offered people who immigrated here illegally the option of applying for a driver’s license until 2001, when then-Gov. George Pataki signed an executive order requiring proof of immigration status with license applications. A few years later, Gov. Eliot Spitzer attempted to reverse that change by executive order, but he met significant opposition from county clerks and rescinded the order a few months later.
“Legal attempts by the Erie County Clerk and others to block the Green Light Law, which will allow immigrants to obtain a New York driver’s license, are shortsighted and just plain wrong,” Heastie said in a statement.
“Across the country, 12 states as well as Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia have similar laws on the books, and I am confident New York’s law will withstand any legal challenge.”
In a report released in February, the Fiscal Policy Institute estimated that 265,000 undocumented immigrants statewide would apply for New York driver’s licenses. Between licenses and registrations, new cars, and an ensuing bump in sales and gas tax revenue, the institute projected the law could bring a one-time revenue boost of $26 million and an increase of $57 million in revenue generation annually.
