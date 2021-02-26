Counties to get more vaccine for ages 65 and older

Gov. Andrew Cuomo surprised county health departments Friday afternoon by announcing that he would send them many more coronavirus vaccine doses for the elderly, starting next week.
The goal is to increase access for those older than 64, through centralized locations. The state is partnering with county health departments to run the sites and to provide transportation in some instances.
Warren County has a site ready, near the Warren Center nursing home, but officials were not ready to announce Friday that the site would open.
They will announce their plans when they know how much vaccine they are receiving, said Health Services Director Ginelle Jones.
“Warren County Health Services is thankful that New York state will allow our Public Health team to expand clinics to include those 65 and over. We have been ready since the first vaccine doses were delivered to get them to our seniors, who have been the most vulnerable during this pandemic," she said in a statement.
"We will announce plans for our clinics when we know how much vaccine we are receiving for our seniors and we will make sure that those who can’t attend our clinics in person are able to get vaccine as well."
In Saratoga County, emergency responders volunteered to vaccinate homebound elderly residents at their homes when the county received a sudden, unexpected amount of vaccine last month. At the time, county officials said they were ready to handle larger amounts of vaccine and had contracted to use the Saratoga City Center if they were given more vaccine. But that contract ends next week.
The additional supply is from an increase in supply from the federal government, Cuomo said.
"We know that our senior New Yorkers are more at-risk with COVID, and it's critical that we provide them with access to the vaccine right in their own communities, as well as the assistance they need to schedule and get to and from their appointments,” he said in a statement. “By working together with our local health departments to establish these new sites, we will help ensure the process of receiving a vaccine is as simple as possible for our 65-plus population and get closer to reaching our goal of social equity and fairness through vaccine distribution."
Hotel workers can be vaccinated
Local health departments can decide to vaccinate hotel workers, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.
Many hotels are used as quarantine areas for COVID-positive people to isolate, which can expose staff, Cuomo said in a news release.
Since the state’s vaccine supply has been increased, Cuomo said hotel workers can be vaccinated because they provide an “essential health care service.”
However, local health departments will decide how, where and when to vaccinate the hotel workers in their county.
School cases
Ballston Spa Central School District reported five cases at the high school this week, including people involved in the girls basketball program and a high school junior who tested positive Thursday, resulting in quarantines for 21 students and eight staff members. Individuals involved in the girls junior varsity and varsity basketball teams tested positive Monday after playing games last weekend.
Both teams will not be practicing or playing again until next week. District officials said they learned several other school districts also had positive tests among their basketball programs and are also suspending practices and games until contact tracing is complete.
North Warren suspended its girls basketball program Thursday.
Cambridge Central School District will teach, in a virtual way, all students in grades 7-12 on Monday. Cambridge “paused” in-person learning Thursday after a person who was in the high school on Thursday later tested positive. All other students, in grades pre-kindergarten through sixth, will report to school as normal Monday. The district will also continue to provide transportation for all students who attend BOCES programs.
Prison update
Five more inmates tested positive and three recovered at Great Meadow Correctional Facility, the maximum-security state prison in Fort Ann. There are now 13 people ill and a total of 152 cases since the pandemic began.
At the nearby state-run Washington Correctional Facility, there are still three inmates ill.
Thursday’s statistics
- Warren County reported 11 new cases, for a total of 2,673 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and 15 recoveries, for a total of 2,519 recoveries among confirmed cases. There are 88 people currently ill, two of whom are hospitalized, which is the same as Thursday. Both patients are moderately ill, as is one person who is not hospitalized. All of Friday’s new cases come from community exposures.
- Washington County reported Thursday’s statistics, including 16 new cases, for a total of 2,055 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and six recoveries, for a total of 1,924 recoveries. There were 94 people ill, five of whom were hospitalized. That is the same number of patients as Wednesday.
- Saratoga County reported Thursday’s statistics: 73 new cases, for a total of 11,796 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and 105 recoveries, for a total of 11,405 recoveries. There are 246 people currently ill and 14 are hospitalized, two fewer than on Wednesday.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, new cases: three Moreau residents (for a total of 24).
- Still ill: six town of Corinth residents, nine village of Corinth residents, three Hadley residents, 21 Moreau residents, two Northumberland residents, one town of Saratoga resident, six Schuylerville residents, six South Glens Falls residents, one Victory resident and 31 Wilton residents.
- Recovered: Five Hadley residents, three Northumberland residents, one South Glens Falls resident and two Wilton residents.
- Deaths since March: two in the town of Corinth, none in the village of Corinth, one in Hadley, 11 in Moreau, none in Northumberland, one in the town of Saratoga, five in Wilton, none in Schuylerville, none in South Glens Falls and none in Victory.
- Essex County reported six new cases.
- Glens Falls Hospital did not report. On Thursday, the hospital had 13 coronavirus patients. Saratoga Hospital reported nine coronavirus patients, the same as Thursday.
On Thursday, the most recent day this data is available:
- The Capital Region reported 227 new cases, a positive test rate of 1.5%, which kept the weekly average at 1.9%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 1.7%, which decreased the weekly average to 1.8%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 5.2%, which increased the weekly average to 3.1%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 2.5%, which increased the weekly average to 2.8%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 1%, which decreased the weekly average to 3.1%.
- Statewide, 8,204 people tested positive for the virus, for a decreased positive test rate of 2.82%. A total of 5,626 people were hospitalized with coronavirus on Thursday and 95 people died.
