Counties to get more vaccine for ages 65 and older

Gov. Andrew Cuomo surprised county health departments Friday afternoon by announcing that he would send them many more coronavirus vaccine doses for the elderly, starting next week.

The goal is to increase access for those older than 64, through centralized locations. The state is partnering with county health departments to run the sites and to provide transportation in some instances.

Warren County has a site ready, near the Warren Center nursing home, but officials were not ready to announce Friday that the site would open.

They will announce their plans when they know how much vaccine they are receiving, said Health Services Director Ginelle Jones.

“Warren County Health Services is thankful that New York state will allow our Public Health team to expand clinics to include those 65 and over. We have been ready since the first vaccine doses were delivered to get them to our seniors, who have been the most vulnerable during this pandemic," she said in a statement.

"We will announce plans for our clinics when we know how much vaccine we are receiving for our seniors and we will make sure that those who can’t attend our clinics in person are able to get vaccine as well."