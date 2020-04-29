Counties need to trace coronavirus infections in reopening

Warren and Washington counties are not planning to add an “army of tracers” as Gov. Andrew Cuomo described in his reopening plan.
He wants 30 tracers for every 100,000 people. That would be about 20 tracers in each county. The idea is to be able to quickly find and quarantine every person who had close contact with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus. The people who find them are called tracers because they are tracing all possible sources of new infections.
That way, in theory, the state could reopen without a huge increase in infections.
But for cash-strapped small counties, it is much easier said than done.
“That’s bigger than my entire public health department now,” said Washington County Attorney Roger Wickes.
Washington County added three nurses when the pandemic began. The department has a total of 18 people, including secretaries and other who support the nurses.
While Wickes would like to transfer workers from other departments to help out, he predicted there would be few people available.
“The backlog of getting things back going again will require everyone,” he said, noting that courts, Department of Motor Vehicles and other important services have a backlog of more than a month now. “It’s not like people will have time on their hands.”
In Warren County, Public Health Services Director Ginelle Jones said she does not plan to hire anyone, either.
”The county is going to do what we’re able to do,” she said. “If it exceeds what we’re able to do, my understanding is we reach out the state’s regional office and the state will help us.”
The tentative plan is for each region to hire a group of tracers as “shock absorbers” if any county gets overwhelmed, she said, noting that nothing has been finalized yet.
Still, she doesn’t expect the county to need help or more in-house tracers because her office has managed to trace all of the contacts for local residents who test positive.
“Right now, we’re able to handle what we have,” she said. “So far, we have done everyone (using personnel) within our own office.”
That has been hundreds of people — 145 people who tested positive, many more who were diagnosed based on symptoms and everyone they had been in close contact with. The office has been swamped with that job for more than a month.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
In this Series
Coronavirus collection: Read the latest updates
-
Irving Tissue donates 280 cases of french fries to local school districts
-
Warren County announces a third death to coronavirus
-
SUNY Adirondack to receive $2.56M from federal stimulus package
- 296 updates
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.