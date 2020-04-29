Counties need to trace coronavirus infections in reopening

In Warren County, Public Health Services Director Ginelle Jones said she does not plan to hire anyone, either.

”The county is going to do what we’re able to do,” she said. “If it exceeds what we’re able to do, my understanding is we reach out the state’s regional office and the state will help us.”

The tentative plan is for each region to hire a group of tracers as “shock absorbers” if any county gets overwhelmed, she said, noting that nothing has been finalized yet.

Still, she doesn’t expect the county to need help or more in-house tracers because her office has managed to trace all of the contacts for local residents who test positive.

“Right now, we’re able to handle what we have,” she said. “So far, we have done everyone (using personnel) within our own office.”

That has been hundreds of people — 145 people who tested positive, many more who were diagnosed based on symptoms and everyone they had been in close contact with. The office has been swamped with that job for more than a month.

