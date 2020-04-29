You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Counties need to trace coronavirus infections in reopening
0 comments
top story

Counties need to trace coronavirus infections in reopening

From the Coronavirus collection: Read the latest updates series
Warren County Public Health Services gets a chalk 'thank you'

Warren County Public Health Services has been working flat-out to trace the close contacts of every person who tests positive for coronavirus. They have tracked hundreds of people in the last two months, but they do not plan to hire an "army of tracers" as Gov. Andrew Cuomo suggested. Above, unknown community members thanked Warren County Public Health Services workers with chalk drawings outside their office entrance in Queenbury.

 Courtesy photo

Warren and Washington counties are not planning to add an “army of tracers” as Gov. Andrew Cuomo described in his reopening plan.

He wants 30 tracers for every 100,000 people. That would be about 20 tracers in each county. The idea is to be able to quickly find and quarantine every person who had close contact with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus. The people who find them are called tracers because they are tracing all possible sources of new infections.

That way, in theory, the state could reopen without a huge increase in infections.

But for cash-strapped small counties, it is much easier said than done.

“That’s bigger than my entire public health department now,” said Washington County Attorney Roger Wickes.

Washington County added three nurses when the pandemic began. The department has a total of 18 people, including secretaries and other who support the nurses.

While Wickes would like to transfer workers from other departments to help out, he predicted there would be few people available.

“The backlog of getting things back going again will require everyone,” he said, noting that courts, Department of Motor Vehicles and other important services have a backlog of more than a month now. “It’s not like people will have time on their hands.”

In Warren County, Public Health Services Director Ginelle Jones said she does not plan to hire anyone, either.

”The county is going to do what we’re able to do,” she said. “If it exceeds what we’re able to do, my understanding is we reach out the state’s regional office and the state will help us.”

The tentative plan is for each region to hire a group of tracers as “shock absorbers” if any county gets overwhelmed, she said, noting that nothing has been finalized yet.

Still, she doesn’t expect the county to need help or more in-house tracers because her office has managed to trace all of the contacts for local residents who test positive.

“Right now, we’re able to handle what we have,” she said. “So far, we have done everyone (using personnel) within our own office.”

That has been hundreds of people — 145 people who tested positive, many more who were diagnosed based on symptoms and everyone they had been in close contact with. The office has been swamped with that job for more than a month.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News