LAKE LUZERNE — Hadley-Luzerne Central School District officials have announced grief counselors will be available for those grieving the loss of a 16-year-old student from Luzerne.

Hayden Bush was killed early Saturday morning after the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree off Antone Mountain Road north of Bunzey Mountain Road in Hadley.

According to Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, Hayden L. Bush was pronounced dead at the scene. Bush was the only occupant of the 2002 Volkswagen Jetta he was driving.

Bush was a student at Hadley-Luzerne High School and was on the school’s baseball team, according to school records for the 2017-2018 team roster.

The counselors will be at Hadley-Luzerne High School from 8 a.m. to noon on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. 

