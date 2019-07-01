LAKE LUZERNE — Hadley-Luzerne Central School District officials have announced grief counselors will be available for those grieving the loss of a 16-year-old student from Luzerne.
Hayden Bush was killed early Saturday morning after the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree off Antone Mountain Road north of Bunzey Mountain Road in Hadley.
According to Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, Hayden L. Bush was pronounced dead at the scene. Bush was the only occupant of the 2002 Volkswagen Jetta he was driving.
Bush was a student at Hadley-Luzerne High School and was on the school’s baseball team, according to school records for the 2017-2018 team roster.
The counselors will be at Hadley-Luzerne High School from 8 a.m. to noon on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.