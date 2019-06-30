{{featured_button_text}}
Local News tile

LAKE LUZERNE — Hadley-Luzerne Central School District officials have announced grief counselors will be available for those grieving the loss of district student Hayden Bush.

The counselors will be at Hadley-Luzerne High School from 8 a.m. to noon on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments