GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Common Council will meet Tuesday to adopt two important pieces of legislation — the final regulations governing demonstrations and the 2020 budget.
The meeting will begin at 7:15 p.m. in Common Council chambers with a public hearing on the budget followed at 7:20 p.m. for the water and sewer budget.
The council has been working for the last two months to adopt rules for the proliferating demonstrations downtown.
Council members refined the latest draft of the regulations at a workshop meeting on Nov. 13. Among the changes are to specify that demonstrators must be at least 5 feet back from the public roadway in Centennial Circle and the Civil War Monument. Also, a provision prohibiting any objects from blocking the sidewalk or public right of way was added.
The regulations would require organizers of demonstrations of at least 15 people to give 5 days’ notice to the city. Gatherings where 25 people or more are expected need 10 days. The council had held off on carving out a specific exemption for so-called “spontaneous demonstrations,” but said that demonstrations “in response to breaking news should be noticed to the mayor as soon as an organizer is aware of such, if the expected numbers of demonstrators are greater than 15 people.”
The council also removed a prohibition on facial coverings in an earlier draft, but kept a ban on masks.
There were no other changes. Also on Tuesday, the council is expected to adopt the 2020 budget.
The $18.7 million spending plan is an increase of a little over $200,000, or 1.1%, from this year’s $18.49 million spending plan.
The tax levy would increase by about $208,000, or 2.08%, to the city’as cap of $10.213 million.
Among some of the new initiatives increasing the hours of the city’s webmaster to full time to handle other duties handled by retiring employees in the City Clerk’s Office; hiring a clerk in the tax assessor’s office; and adding a part-time code enforcement officer who will ultimately replace a position in that office.
The budget also includes lease payments for a new public works truck and electric vehicle for the building and Codes Department and bonding payments for a new firetruck and ambulance.
The proposed water budget is staying basically flat at $3.35 million.
The water meter rate is set to decrease slightly from $1.916 per 100 cubic feet to $1.865. There is also a fee of $50.36 per billing. The capital charge per $1,000 of assessed valuation is increasing from $0.978 to $1.135.
The sewer budget is increasing by about 3.24% to $6.53 million. The sewer rate is increasing from $1.882 per 100 cubic feet of water to $1.942. The capital charge is increasing from $2.134 per $1,000 of assessed valuation to $2.173. For more information visit the city’s website at www.cityofglensfalls.com and click on the 2020 proposed General Fund budget link.
